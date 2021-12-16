Live covid update as France tightens restrictions on UK visitors and Welsh government holds meeting





We will provide all the latest news throughout the day as countries around the world take steps to slow the spread of the Covid strain.

Wales’ ministers are meeting today to make a final decision on what new restrictions will be needed in Wales as the number of omicron cases rises. The announcement is due on Thursday evening, with First Secretary Mark Drakeford going to explain the decision in a public briefing at lunchtime on Friday. Take a look at the options available to him here.

In France, restrictions on visitors from the UK have been tightened. Only returning French citizens and British residents of France are allowed to travel and must self-isolate upon arrival. This means that all ski vacations and other travel are banned unless people can provide an intrinsic reason for the trip.

Professor Chris Whitty urged people to consider cutting back on socializing around Christmas and around Christmas, and experts urged Boris Johnson to deliver a clearer message as he failed to live up to the warnings of Britain’s chief medical officer.

The strain is skyrocketing across the UK, with confirmed daily Covid-19 cases hitting an all-time high of 78,610 new cases, and Professor Whitty warned that “the record will be broken a lot in the coming weeks”.

The number of cases in Wales nearly doubled in 24 hours, rising from 32 to 62.

A scientific adviser said a million people could be quarantined on Christmas Day, with a 10-day positive quarantine period through December 25th.

“Don’t mix with people you don’t need,” Professor Whitty said at events that matter most to the public.

“I think people should prioritize the things that really matter to them,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

“Because otherwise there is a clear increased risk that someone will get infected with something that is not very important to them and become unable to do things that are important to them.”

The Scottish Prime Minister refused to even go to Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Nicola Sturgeon has issued specific guidelines calling for limiting social activities to three families before and after Christmas.

“We don’t cancel events, we don’t stop hospitality, we don’t cancel people’s partying or mixing abilities,” he said.

“What we’re saying is, think carefully before you go. What kind of event is it? Are you likely to meet vulnerable people, will you meet a lot of people you’ve never met before? And get tested.”

UK Health Minister Gillian Keegan said on Thursday that the government “has no intention to impose any further restrictions” between now and Christmas.

