COVID-19: UK Reports 88,376 – Another Daily High of the Pandemic | UK News





The UK has reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row with 88,376 people in the last 24 hours.

This comes after yesterday’s high of 78,610 people, a significant break from the previous record of 68,053 on 8 January 2021.

At this time last week, 50,867 cases were reported.

1 million people could be quarantined with COVID on Christmas – Real-time COVID update

Experts warn that case records are likely to be broken again in the coming weeks as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said yesterday that 1,691 cases of the new strain were reported, bringing the total to 11,708.

However, the actual figure is estimated to be much higher.

An additional 146 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 146,937 in the 28 days after testing positive.

Meanwhile, according to the NHS, the record daily booster jab was administered for two consecutive days.

Another 745,183 boosters or third jabs were performed across the UK on Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,477,345.

The government is in the midst of an unprecedented national immunization effort to provide boosters to bolster protection against Omicron.

According to data published by UKHSA, two doses are not enough to prevent people from becoming ill with Omicron, but the booster prevents about 75% of people from experiencing symptoms.

Everyone infected with Omicron is believed to infect three to five people on average, a senior government scientist said.

UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Susan Hopkins, told Health Board members that for Omicron the UK’s R value is between 3 and 5.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

The number of hospital admissions for COVID has remained relatively constant at around 7,500 over the past few weeks, but is expected to rise as the surge in infections puts more people in need of medical help.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CSO) has advised people to prioritize important events ahead of Christmas.

Professor Chris Whitty said the daily hospitalization record for COVID-19 could be broken in the coming weeks.

