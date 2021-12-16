US blacklists dozens of Chinese entities for surveillance and military work





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has added dozens of Chinese companies and research institutes to blacklists restricting access to US investment and technology for their alleged support for the Chinese military and mass surveillance of the mainly Muslim ethnic groups.

The Commerce and Treasury departments have targeted a range of Chinese companies, from a company that runs underwater fiber optic cables, to developers of facial recognition technologies, to the world’s largest commercial drone maker, DJI Technology Co. Commerce’s action also targeted China. Academy of Military Medical Sciences and a complex of research institutes under its control.

Control of critical technologies is at the forefront of the global rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

In total, more than 40 Chinese companies and other entities have been added to either the Commerce Department’s Entity List, which restricts access to U.S. exports, or a Treasury list prohibiting U.S. investment in supporting companies. Chinese army.

White House agencies and officials said the targets were engaged in actions hostile to U.S. interests, including helping China monitor and detain Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the Xinjiang region.

These actions come within the broader context of the administration’s efforts to tackle the misuse of technology to monitor and, in many cases, to exert large-scale repressive social control, a senior official said. Administration, citing large-scale DNA collection as an example.

The Commerce Department said it is also restricting exports to some of the Chinese companies as well as other entities operating in Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey for hijacking or attempted hijacking of U.S. items to Iranian missiles and other military programs.

China’s Foreign Ministry criticized the blacklisting of Chinese companies, with a spokesperson in Beijing on Thursday accusing the United States of unjustified crackdown on Chinese companies.

DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He declined to comment after his Treasury blacklist was initially reported on Wednesday. Last year, when it was blacklisted by the Commerce Department, the company said DJI had done nothing to justify the sanction.

The Biden administration has stepped up its actions against Chinese tech companies in recent weeks, and biotech activity has been at the center of concern, the administration official said.

Thursday’s blacklisting of the Chinese academy and its research institutes was due to their support for the Chinese military, including research into alleged brain control weapons, according to a Commerce Department statement. The Treasury Department also highlighted biometric monitoring in its blacklist of eight companies.

After locking up a million people in camps in Xinjiang, Chinese authorities are destroying Uyghur neighborhoods and purging the region’s culture. They say they are fighting terrorism. Their goal: to build a company that is loyal to Beijing. Photographic illustration: Sharon Shi. Video: Clément Brge

The successor to submarine cable company Huawei Marine Networks, which was acquired from Huawei Technologies Co. by Hengtong Group, along with other Hengtong subsidiaries, was also targeted on Thursday. Hengtong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration has called China’s treatment of Uyghurs genocide and has already taken action against Beijing, which denies any mistreatment. Earlier this month, the United States announced that it would organize a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, meaning no officials would attend, although American athletes there. would always participate. Several other countries have announced similar boycotts. Mr Biden is expected to sign a law banning imports from Xinjiang over concerns over the use of forced labor.

Write to Alex Leary at [email protected] and to Ian Talley at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-to-blacklist-more-chinese-tech-companies-over-surveillance-11639663210 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos