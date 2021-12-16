France bans British tourists from Omicron surge





France will tighten border restrictions to block entry of British tourists and slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The decision came as EU leaders voiced a warning about the surge in COVID-19 cases and tried to maintain a common approach to travel within the bloc.

Travel from the UK to France is primarily restricted to French nationals, residents and their families, with the exception of some professions, such as students and doctors, which require occupation-related entry.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the restrictions would take effect from midnight on Friday.

The advent of omicrons, confirmed by South African scientists in November, has imposed travel restrictions in many countries. Omicron carries dozens of mutations, which scientists anticipate could transmit more easily than previous strains and would be more likely to circumvent the immune protection provided by vaccines or previous infections.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders disagreed on how to handle rules within the Union after Italy and Greece said travelers must show evidence of negative PCR tests even if they are traveling within the European Union.

The move has sparked setbacks in some other parts of the EU, and the capital fears that efforts to maintain a common system of travel within the EU may be undermined. Leaders of countries, including Belgium and Estonia, have warned of unilateral action in response to the surge in Omicron, diplomats said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that he believes that passengers entering the EU must be tested for negative PCR before boarding and can also be tested upon arrival. The committee will soon present a proposal on the validity of a vaccine certificate for the combination, which will be set at 9 months after initial vaccination.

France went into crackdown ahead of the Christmas travel season. “The problem is to slow the spread of Omicron to allow as much time as possible for booster shots,” government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal told BFM TV.

The COVID-19 test must be received within 24 hours of departure instead of the current 48 hours. An online registration system is used to track arrivals and submit test results.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in the UK and can infect 200,000 people a day, according to UK Health Security Agency estimates, reducing the number of confirmed cases confirmed by sequencing . The HSA said Thursday that 88,376 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported.

France, which performs far less sequencing of variants than the UK, has only confirmed about 240 omicron cases, but health experts expect the number to be higher. Although more than 95% of infections nationwide are still in the delta strain, according to public health officials, this is expected to change in the coming weeks.

Even without the impact of Omicron, France has experienced an infection surge of around 45,000 per day, on a seven-day moving average over the past six weeks. Hospitals and healthcare workers are admitting more than 1,000 coronavirus patients daily, and intensive care use is expected to approach capacity by the end of the month unless more is added.

The government responded by accelerating booster programs, closing nightclubs, and tightening school protocols. However, it has stopped to impose curfews or lockdowns. President Emmanuel Macron predicted in a televised interview on Wednesday night that between Christmas and the New Year “there will be very strong pressure on our hospitals”.

