Will the United States close its border over omicron? Quartz





With the increase in the number of omicron cases around the world, even countries with high vaccination rates are taking no risk.

Today (December 16), France said it will stop non-essential travel from the UK where cases are skyrocketing and institute a general quarantine rule for returnees from midnight on Saturday December 18. Foreigners cannot enter Israel, where 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, until December 29. Canada, which has fully vaccinated over 85% of its citizens, has not only banned travel from southern African countries, but will not accept RT-PCR either. testing the region and is now seeking to tighten restrictions on international travel.

Less than three weeks ago, the United States lifted a blanket travel ban on more than 30 countries. It continues to ban flights from a handful of southern African countries, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, but with Rising covid cases and rising deaths, will the US bring back a wider range of travel restrictions?

Joe Biden will he close the American borders?

In late November, US President Joe Biden said the latest variant of covid-19, omicron, was of concern and not panic, adding that he did not expect more travel bans.

Since then, the United States has defined several measures to fight the omicron epidemic: asking international travelers to take a test within 24 hours of arriving on American soil, to impose masks on buses, trains and flights until March.

While the severity and vaccine resistance of omicron continue to be assessed, vaccination is the other major weapon deployed by the authorities. Biden urged citizens to come forward and get vaccinated, including booster shots for adults and injections for children. The United States has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the developed world, with just over 60% of its population fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration is also setting up rapid response teams and securing drugs before a possible increase in cases.

Despite all the frenzy, in the United States and elsewhere, closing borders does not appear to be on the United States’ agenda yet. Probably for good reason. After all, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that general travel plans do not curb the spread of the virus; instead, they disrupt livelihoods and discourage transparent reporting. The UK dropped its travel restrictions for travelers from southern Africa this week, after admitting that omicron was already widespread.

This type of ban is of little use, Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute of Global Health, told NPR. Unfortunately, from what we know about the epidemiology of [omicron], the horse has probably left the stable.

What can the United States do to stop omicron?

Also in the United States, the new variant has spread widely. Omicron cases have been found in at least 36 states. So, in addition to looking outward to ban travel, perhaps the United States should look inward to deal with the crisis.

Here’s somewhere where it can start: A plethora of countries, including the UK, France, Germany and Singapore, are providing coronavirus testing at little or no cost. Meanwhile, the United States, which is already among the most expensive tests, has a messy system in which Americans pay the money, keep receipts, and go through cumbersome reimbursement processes with private insurers. What is it, Mr. President?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/2103122/will-the-us-shut-its-border-over-omicron/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos