Britain’s first Omicron victim was an ‘unvaccinated pensioner’.





Britain’s first victim of Omicron was an unvaccinated pensioner who was caught up in online conspiracy theories, his stepsons claim.

An unknown patient, in his early 70s, contracted a strain of Covid-19 earlier this month and died at a Northampton hospital on Monday.

His stepson, who only identified himself as John from Smithfield, told Nick Ferrari’s radio show on LBC that his stepfather believed in conspiracy theories that the plague was a scam and refused to be vaccinated against the virus.

John told LBC: “He was a recluse and never went out. He brought him some shopping. The only place he went was the trash can outside the area he lived in and the post office. He was one of the cleanest people I have ever known.

“He was not vaccinated at all. My sister was upset, but on the other hand she was a little upset that he didn’t get this vaccine. She argued with him about this very issue at the end of October. Prevention It’s getting vaccinated, he thought it was a conspiracy, he was an intelligent person, but everything you can get online and in other media is different.

“He ate healthy, he didn’t smoke, he hadn’t drank in nearly 30 years. He was terrified. He started to look good, and then it went downhill.”

He added that the stepfather could still be alive if he had been vaccinated.

“If he had been vaccinated, he would probably still be here. He may be sick, but he will still be here,” said John.

“If you get the vaccine and have boosters, you’ll be fine. People who haven’t been vaccinated yet, and they’re the ones to worry about right now.

“If you were lying in bed wearing a mask that was firing 80 percent oxygen, you would probably regret it – you would.”

