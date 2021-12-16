Active Army Achieves 98 Percent Immunization Rate With Less Than One Percent Refusal Rate | Item





The U.S. military announced today that 468,459 active soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, less than 120 days after a vaccination mandate went into effect for all U.S. service members. That number represents 98 percent of the active-duty force that has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 96 percent of a total of 461,209 troops are fully immunized. The military is still processing thousands of exemption requests for those seeking medical or administrative exemptions, including religious exemptions.

The service set a target for all soldiers in active duty army units to be vaccinated Dec. 15.

Vaccinating our soldiers against COVID-19 is first and foremost a matter of military readiness, said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. Thank you to the medical staff who have supported the pandemic response at home and to the vaccinated soldiers who put the health and well-being of their comrades and families first. To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not awaiting a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated. Otherwise, we will initiate an involuntary separation procedure.

Currently, soldiers who refuse the order to be vaccinated without an approved or pending exemption request may face adverse administrative action. Starting in January, Army commanders will initiate involuntary separation for less than one percent of active component soldiers who continue to refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption.

To date, army commanders have relieved a total of six active duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,767 written reprimands to general officers for refusing the vaccination order.

Army policy allows soldiers to submit requests for temporary (up to 365 days) or permanent medical exemptions through medical channels. Soldiers can also request an administrative exemption from the vaccine requirement. Administrative exemptions include requests for religious accommodations.

To date, 6,263 active-duty soldiers have been granted temporary medical or administrative exemptions. This category also includes soldiers who have requested permanent exemptions and are awaiting a final decision on their requests.

Army officials have approved four permanent medical exemptions and no religious accommodations.

Military officials review each request on an individual basis to determine if an exemption is appropriate. Medical requests are reviewed primarily by health care providers, while requests for religious accommodation include interviews with the soldier’s chaplain, chain of command recommendations, as well as a public health examination and a legal review.

The military received 621 requests for permanent medical exemptions. In addition to the four already approved, 101 are currently under review and 516 have been deprecated. Army policy allows soldiers to appeal disapproved medical requests to the Army Surgeon General, who has received 229 appeals, disapproved 154 and is still reviewing 75.

The military received 1,746 requests for religious accommodation. Of these, 85 have been formally disapproved and 1,661 are still under review. Soldiers can appeal disapproved religious accommodations to the Deputy Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Two rejected requests for religious accommodation were appealed. Soldiers with approved or pending exemption requests will not be subject to adverse administrative action.

Commanders reported that 3,864 active-duty soldiers, or less than one percent of the active force, refused the vaccination order without a pending or approved exemption.

Army officials noted that an additional 23 soldiers do not have recorded vaccination status, a figure that includes soldiers who separate from service, such as those on terminal leave at the end of their contract, or who have joined the service but have not yet arrived at a duty station where they can receive the vaccine.

The military also announced that starting this month, cadets in the US Military Academy and the US Army Reserve Senior Officer Training Corps must be fully immunized against COVID-19 or receive an exemption. permanent approved for appointment as officers in the United States military. After graduation, cadets who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have not received an approved exemption will be placed in an appropriate leave status in accordance with Army policy.

About 83 percent of soldiers from all parts of the military have received at least one dose or are fully immunized. Additional information on exemptions for Reserve and Guard soldiers will be released next summer as they reach their goal of having all soldiers vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

As the military works to vaccinate every soldier, it continues to support the federal COVID-19 response. Since March 2020, more than 6,000 military medical professionals have supported the federal response, deploying to hospitals and vaccination sites across the country.

