UK calls for better relations with EU after sharp drop in food and beverage exports | Food and beverage industry





UK food and beverage exports fell 16% in the first nine months of 2021, industry statistics reveal the devastating impact of Brexit and the pandemic on trade value.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said exports fell by 2.7 billion units between January and September compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Labor said the decline in sales to its 27 member countries would hurt Britain’s ability to create high-paying jobs in export industries.

Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the FDF, said ministers working constructively with the EU to improve relations are essential. Otherwise, this downturn will continue.

Food manufacturing is the UK’s largest employer and one of the largest single manufacturing sectors ahead of the automobile manufacturing and chemical industries.

Food and beverage exports to Germany fell by 44.5% and to Italy by 43.3%. Exports to Spain were particularly hard hit, accounting for more than half (50.6%).

World exports of whiskey and salmon have begun to recover this year, FDF said, with sales of both products up 21% compared to 2020. All other major products, including beef, cheese and pork, fell 18.4%, 13.2% and 5.7%. each.

Non-EU markets have gained healthy percentage growth on a much lower basis than exports to the EU. Demand for UK products from China and Taiwan boosted growth by more than 20%, with exports to Japan up 10.6% and exports to Singapore up 5.4%.

Imports were also hit hard, the FDF said, with sales from the EU falling by nearly 11% in the nine months to September compared to pre-coronavirus levels. The 2.5 billion drop had the biggest impact in the Netherlands, Ireland and Germany.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Goudie said: It’s very disappointing to see just how badly our trade with the EU, our smallest exporter, has been hit the hardest. It is important that the UK Government and relevant countries continue to work with industry to create new partnership models to support food and beverage exporters.

They added that the government needs to remove obstacles and take advantage of new opportunities.

“To reverse the decline in sales to France, Germany and other European countries, ministers must accelerate support for food and beverage exporters,” said Gareth Thomas, Shadow Minister for International Trade. Companies that create good jobs and companies that are at risk.

It is imperative to urgently close veterinary treaties, create long-term solutions to supply chain crises involving HGV drivers, and help more businesses navigate new tariff rules.

The government contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/16/calls-for-uk-to-improve-relations-with-eu-after-food-and-drink-exports-plummet-brexit-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos