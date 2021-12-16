Confidence in election drops as GOP clings to Trump’s ‘big lie’





WASHINGTON

Just over a quarter of Republicans accept President Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, according to a new poll that highlights the instability of American democracy and the growing partisan division over the legitimacy of the elections.

It was hoped to see a growing acceptance of Bidens’ victory over time, as people moved away from the Stop the Steal movement after January 6. Instead, we’ve seen the numbers stick around, said Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist from Dartmouth and one of the founders of Bright Line Watch, an organization that monitors the health of America’s democracy.

The decline in confidence in the election results appears to have been fueled by former President Trumps Big Lie, his persistent allegations of voter fraud in key states, even though such allegations have been repeatedly discredited in numerous trials and audits . The fallout from such lies was particularly evident on January 6, when thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Bidens’ victory.

Since then, many Republican officials and some of the biggest voices in the conservative media have clung to the idea that the election was stolen from Trump.

The November Bright Line Watchs survey, released Thursday morning, shows that only 27% of Republicans accept Biden as the legitimate winner, exactly the same number as in the February Groups Poll, compared to 94% of Democrats who do.

The survey also shows that the 2020 election and its aftermath hardened partisan attitudes towards future elections, leaving Republicans less confident that their votes will be accurately counted in 2022.

Even amidst Trump’s constant rhetoric during the 2020 campaign of a potentially rigged result, Democrats and Republicans had roughly the same confidence in October 2020 that the next election would be decided fairly, with 59% Democrats and 58%. % of Republicans believing this would be the case.

But the new poll reveals that a partisan divide has widened in response to that question. Today, 80% of Democrats believe next year’s midterm election will be fair, with just 42% of Republicans saying the same.

It’s a really scary fact for our democracy right now, that so many Republican voters don’t trust the election, said Susan Stokes, another founder of Bright Line Watch and a political scientist at the University of Chicago. .

While Trump and so many Republicans sowed mistrust over last year’s election results, they used their disinformation campaign to justify new laws in several GOP-controlled states to restrict access to ballots. vote and, in some cases, allow partisan lawmakers to override election officials in determining results.

This could lead to a scenario in which Democratic voters, even those who understand their party faces political headwinds next year, lose faith in the legitimacy of the 2022 election results.

It’s an asymmetrical moment. Republicans are leading the assault on our democracy, Nyhan said. At the same time, you can imagine a world where an election is decided due to some really questionable election administration practices, and Democrats would become quite suspicious of such an election afterwards, and rightly so.

You can see a situation where neither side trusts the election results, he continued. The potential for a spiral of illegitimacy is real, and it is not sustainable for our democracy in the long term.

At the federal level, Democrats have been unable to agree on a legislative response that would protect voting rights, in large part because they have the slimmer majorities in the Senate. Two caucus centrists, the senses. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), oppose changing Senate rules to allow Democrats to pass a franchise law with just 50 votes. And they continue to call for a bipartisan deal even though few Republicans have been willing to compromise in what has become a zero-sum political battleground.

The November survey, which interviewed 2,750 people, also found that supporters tend to overestimate undemocratic tendencies on the other side, as a reflection of the increasingly partisan nature of cable news and media coverage. proliferation of politically-oriented inflammatory posts and memes on social media platforms.

Compared to previous Bright Line Watch polls, fewer respondents expressed support for political violence. Only 9% tolerated the threats, 8% agreed with the verbal harassment and only 4% said they accepted the kind of collective violence that occurred on January 6.

But researchers are concerned that these numbers do not reflect the number of supporters who may be persuaded to take or support the extreme actions they claim to oppose, with the rationale they need to defeat alleged opposing extremism. .

Its millions of Americans still tolerate violence, which creates a very explosive environment and is quite dangerous, Stokes said. What people say to themselves is, whatever my side does, it’s worth it, because the other side is so terrible.

It’s not at all hard to imagine that a lot of people in the audience will accept real election theft next time around because they have come to believe that the other side stole it or even stole it. they don’t, it’s so important to keep the other side out no matter how you do it.

