Boris Johnson joined Party #10 during the first lockdown.





Boris Johnson joined Downing Street officials to attend Party 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown, and the prime minister said one attendee deserved a drink for defeating the virus.

On May 15, last year, it was reported that about 20 public officials and aides had a drinking party inside Room 10 and the garden. Back then, people of different generations were limited to one-on-one gatherings outdoors, and indoor gatherings were strictly prohibited.

The meeting came after then Health Minister Matt Hancock emphasized in a televised press conference that 384 coronavirus deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours and restrictions were being relaxed. The party drank alcohol, beer, cola, and other alcoholic beverages together, ate pizza, and some stayed until late at night.

The revelations uncovered in a joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian may put pressure on Downing Street, which has been accused of protesting 10th Street around Christmas last year.

After the press conference at around 6 pm that evening, drinks spilled on the desks while the participants huddled together and chatted. It is understood that some staff took the alcohol to Downing Street Gardens to make the most of the fine weather.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty at a press conference on Wednesday

(AFP via Getty)

The event was characterized as a party by a source in attendance, who said aides had planned ahead for a drink in a celebratory atmosphere as restrictions were eased.

According to one eyewitness, the prime minister was there for about 15 minutes in the early stages, during which he told attendees who were holding drinks in their hands that they deserved a drink to fight the virus.

Just a few days ago, on May 10, Prime Minister Johnson had spoken to the public about his plans to ease restrictions in a televised speech, emphasizing that people have shown a good sense of overwhelming support for these rules in the face of the challenges the country is facing. . Explaining the increased fines for violating restrictions, he said, “We have to abide by the rules of social distancing, and to enforce these rules, we will raise fines for the minority who break them.

According to one eyewitness, Hancock, who had to resign earlier this year after being caught kissing an aide for violating social distancing guidelines, was at the event. However, a spokesperson for Hancock said the allegations were not true.

A spokesperson for Spokesperson #10 said: “When Johnson made counter-remarks and asked about officials attending a party where officials were suspected of drinking and having social gatherings, he said: After the press conference on May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including a brief session with the then Health and Management Secretary and his team in the garden.

The prime minister went home just after 7 p.m. A handful of staff needed to do the job remained in Downing Street Gardens for parts of the afternoon and evening.

“Matt arrived on Downing Street at 4:43 p.m. to hold a press conference on the lifting of lockdown measures,” spokeswoman Matt Hancock said. After the press conference, which ended around 5:53pm, Matt briefed about his team and then went to Downing Street Gardens to brief the Prime Minister. He left Downing Street at 6:32 p.m. and returned to the Department of Health and Social Welfare.

There is no hint that neither Johnson nor Hancock drank on their own or stayed up late.

In a 50-minute press conference held just before the gathering, Hancock emphasized that people can now meet other people from other families outside for the first time since lockdowns took effect in March 2020. two days ago.

Hancock explained the sacrifices people shared while adhering to stringent measures imposed for months through May to contain the impact of the virus.

Despite the then-COVID-19 restrictions at the time of late last year, details have surfaced in recent weeks about number 10 and a series of parties at Whitehall. Reportedly also included Party 10 on December 18, when London was in Tier 3, and crowded departures on November 27, when a second lockdown was imposed. Separately, on December 15th, a Christmas quiz was held in which the Prime Minister held a virtual question-and-answer session. A picture emerged of Johnson sitting next to a colleague wearing a festive hat.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Britain’s highest-ranking official, is leading the investigation into the case. Mr Case has been given an extensive mission to investigate everything he thinks he should think about. [investigated]Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Monday that “we have to see all types of gatherings on Downing Street on any specific day he wants.”

Meanwhile, another photo was recently released, which drew the ire of netizens. An image posted by the Daily Mirror shows festival gathering attendees posing for the camera at Tory HQ on 14 December last year, when London measures banned indoor social gatherings. The photo shows Sean Bailey, then Conservative candidate for mayor of London, as well as elaborate food plates with smiling staff. Bailey later apologized for attending as a serious misjudgment. He said he thanked the team before leaving after a while.

