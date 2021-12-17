US withdraws from settlement talks in family separation lawsuit





The US government withdrew from settlement negotiations to end lawsuits on behalf of parents and children who were forcibly separated under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government withdrew from settlement negotiations on Thursday to end lawsuits on behalf of parents and children who have been forcibly separated under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy.

Justice Department officials informed lawyers for the plaintiffs over a conference call that the government would not offer a comprehensive settlement in family separation cases and would defend each in court, said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which dropped one of the suits.

The move comes after eight months of negotiations and weeks after reports of a proposed settlement that would include payments of several hundred thousand dollars to each family sparked outrage from critics of the Biden administration in Congress and elsewhere.

Gelernt said no explanation was given. It is difficult to understand the DOJ’s decision other than that it was influenced by political considerations, ”he said.

The Justice Department suggested in a statement that settlements were still possible despite its withdrawal from talks.

Although the parties have not been able to reach a comprehensive settlement yet, we remain committed to working with the plaintiffs and bringing justice to the victims of this heinous policy, ”he said.

About 5,500 children were forcibly removed from their parents in 2018 under President Donald Trump as his administration sought to stop an increase in the number of people crossing the US-Mexico border with criminal charges, even as migrants turned up. authorities to seek asylum as permitted by law.

The parents of hundreds of children have still not been found.

Trump ended the practice in June 2018 amid widespread outrage, including from many Republicans, just six days before a judge ordered the program to end in response to a complaint filed by the ‘ACLU.

Settlement talks with the ACLU and lawyers for hundreds of other plaintiffs had gone smoothly until the Wall Street Journal reported in October that the Justice Department was planning to pay around $ 450,000 to everyone affected by the policy. The Associated Press later confirmed the figure was under review.

Part of the Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuits are aimed at helping families compensate for the psychological damage of separation, but critics argue it would reward people who cross the border illegally.

Small children have been deliberately abused by our government, but the Biden administration will now defend this practice in court, ”Gelernt said. ” It is shameful.

The US Immigration Council, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of separated mothers and children as they sought asylum, said it would continue to pursue its case. We are committed to doing all we can to bring justice to these families, said Kate Melloy Goettel, the organization’s director of litigation.

Biden found himself in a politically difficult immigration situation. His administration has called off some of Trump’s actions to stem illegal border crossings as well as legal immigration while facing a surge in the number of people seeking entry into the United States along the southwest border.

When asked about the amount on November 3, Biden appeared to misunderstand the question and said a payment of around $ 450,000 per person was not going to happen. He then said he supported a settlement, without specifying an amount.

The ACLU attorney said the Biden administration could be in a tight spot because of his trial and another name as defendants, not only of the US government, but also senior officials of the United States. the Trump administration, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Not only will the Biden administration be in court to defend this practice for the United States, it will also rise in court to defend the actions of individual Trump officials who designed the policy,” Gelernt said.

