The number of daily Covid-19 cases recorded in the UK broke a new high with 88,376 new cases reported on Thursday.

Of the total new Covid cases, 23,272 (26%) were recorded in London.

The 7-day rolling covid infection rate in the UK currently stands at 535 per 100,000 population.

Previously, it was found that by December 12, a total of 702.8 new cases per 100,000 had been recorded in London.

This is a sharp increase from 475.8 the previous week and is the highest level since the week through January 10.

Another 146 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were recorded in 28 days, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UK to 146,937 since the pandemic.

This compares to the 164 deaths reported on Wednesday. About 805 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the last seven days, which is 5% lower than in the previous seven days.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 172,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Meanwhile, 1,691 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant were reported across the UK, bringing the total to 11,708.

As of Wednesday, the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK totaled 51,36987, up 28,067 from the previous day. Approximately 46,881,291 secondary doses were delivered, an increase of 38,794 per day.

As infections surge, there are growing signs that Britain’s testing regime is under pressure.

Recent weekly NHS testing and follow-up figures show that the rate of receiving PCR test results directly in the UK is 60.4% within 24 hours, well below the 100% target.

When asked if the system could cope with micron waves, a spokesperson for No.10 said:

Downing Street claims that while there is enough PCR capacity for people with symptoms, it is increasing the number of slots available at its test site to 100,000 per day and freeing up additional lab capacity for up to 150,000 tests.

A spokesperson said it will continue to cancel these tests and will work to provide results to people as soon as possible.

