DNA in air cans lists insects lurking all around us





Ten years ago, biologists and nature historians around the world launched ambitious goals to create inventories of our planet’s biodiversity. After all, they said, you can’t save what you don’t know. Even some high estimates suggest that only a quarter of Earth’s species have been described by science, raising concerns about the bigger picture amid rising extinction rates.

As these projects crept in alongside the painstaking work of collecting and describing species, a new line of attack has emerged to capture the DNA of species unknown to Earth for cataloging purposes: the come out of nowhere.

The approach, which involves sequencing genetic material in cells excreted by organisms, or their environmental DNA (eDNA), is particularly useful for sampling insects. It is cheaper and faster than traditional sampling methods and can capture data from multiple species at once without harming them.

A new poster, shown this week at the Ecology Across Borders conference, reports on a proof-of-concept effort to show how it works. While working as a postdoctoral fellow at Lund University in Sweden, Fabian Roger collected airborne samples using a commercially available liquid cyclone, which swirls the air in a tube filled with liquid, thus trapping DNA fragments previously carried in the air. He collected air samples from three locations in southern Sweden, where he also used traditional methods to study insects for comparison.

Roger and his colleagues then extracted DNA segments from the samples for further amplification and sequencing. To identify taxa, the team relied on metabarcoding, a technique that allows simultaneous detection of aggregates of species from short regions of genes found in a single sample. None of the species identified were new to science. The objective of this new work was to demonstrate that it would be possible to inventory insects by analyzing DNA collected from air samples.

The team found traces of DNA from 85 species, including butterflies, beetles, ants, flies and their close relatives. They also found nine species of frogs, birds, and other vertebrates. Some of the identifications overlapped with the results of the conventional survey, but the eDNA method missed others. For example, 48 species of moths were found in the traps, but the air sampling method identified only nine. The work has not yet been peer reviewed.

Roger, now at ETH in Switzerland, says he was inspired to try and sample eDNA in the air after monitoring aquatic ecosystems for new species. “It struck me how difficult it was to get good data on populations,” he says. “And with recent research showing a 70 percent reduction in insect biomass, we have a critical lack of data.” He knew that some entomologists were already detecting insect DNA in the soil. If the insect DNA ended up on dry land, he explained, it could have started elsewhere, like the air above.

Researchers estimate that only one million of the 5.5 million insect species have been formally described by scientists. Therefore, looking up to monitor species biodiversity is an exciting development that can accelerate conservation efforts, says Kristine Bohmann, an evolutionary genomics researcher at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. She was not involved in the new research, but recently conducted studies on the detection of environmental DNA from mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians in the air at the Copenhagen Zoo.

“The time is ripe for environmental DNA to take on this new substrate,” she says, adding that she has worked on eDNA on stool samples, and that others have been examining soil, water. and even flowers to find out which pollinating species have landed there. “There has been so much to do to develop the techniques and make sure they are trustworthy, so it’s amazing to see the results. Why haven’t we thought about it before? “

Bohmann adds that when it comes to monitoring bugs, it’s especially important to find a method that doesn’t require killing the creatures she’s trying to assess. Some DNA inventory methods often involve catching and crushing the species to create a mixture of insects.

Several eDNA and air issues remain unclear, says Elizabeth Clare, a molecular ecologist at York University in Canada, who has worked on similar air sampling studies. On the one hand, it is not known how long the DNA of an individual insect persists in the air after taking flight. Do researchers feel a recent visit or one made months ago? Studies have found intact DNA in permafrost for up to 10,000 years after the organisms died. But under other conditions, such as exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun, DNA can degrade quickly.

In aquatic environments like rivers and lakes, DNA can be trapped in sediment and then stirred up at some point later, explains Clare. “I imagine something similar could happen on a lot where it’s in the ground and you disturb the ground, and all of a sudden it’s aerosolized again. So, we really don’t know if the eDNA comes from minutes, hours, or decades. [ago]. “

Another big question concerns abundance. Does a stronger signal from the DNA of a species indicate the presence of a greater number of individuals? It’s one of the hottest topics in eDNA research circles, says Clare. “The simple answer is no, you can’t know abundance unless you have extremely controlled conditions,” she says. Some evidence in aquatic conditions suggests that the amount of DNA a species has is related to its environmental abundance, as well as the distance traveled to the sampling station, she adds. The signal may be stronger when the species are closer to the sampler.

Such an eDNA signal could reveal the existence of a butterfly right next to the air sampler or a vast kaleidoscope of Lepidoptera further away. And when something dies, the degrading body usually gets rid of more genetic material than it made alive, Clare says. “We don’t know the answer to any of these questions.”

With those questions resolved, Roger envisions a world of passive and instantaneous insect monitoring, in biodiversity hotspots as well as in agricultural fields, where growers could be alerted to the first signs of an invading pest.

The potential benefits of research for eDNA in the air are immense, says Brian Brown, who heads the entomology department at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum. He travels the world using conventional approaches to sample insects and create taxonomic reference libraries, the type of material that will be essential for understanding genetic extracts from eDNA samplers. “I don’t think this will replace what I do,” he says, “but it’s exciting because it’s affordable and could be very little work to sequence the air. It’s fascinating to think that we live and move in an organic soup matrix.

