UK and Australia sign world-class trade agreement





From the ground up, the UK has signed a historic trade agreement with Australia since its departure from the EU, setting new global standards in digital and services and creating new work and travel opportunities for British and Australians.

The deal was agreed in principle by British Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in London in June, and negotiators have now finalized all chapters of the agreement.

The final deal was signed at a virtual event by International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Thursday night and is now due to be presented to Parliament during scrutiny.

The deal is expected to enable an additional 10.4 billion trade, boosting our economy and raising wages across the UK while eliminating tariffs on 100% of UK exports.

The deal is geared towards the UK economy and includes expanding Australia’s access to the UK’s strong service sector, along with cutting-edge agreements in sectors where the UK is a world leader, including digital and technology sectors.

This agreement will help create new opportunities for business in the UK and Australia.

This allows UK companies to bid on Australian public sector contracts worth $10 billion annually. The legislation will allow young people to work and travel in Australia for up to three years at a time, eliminating previous visa requirements. For the first time, UK service providers, including architects, scientists, researchers, lawyers and accountants, can get a visa to work in Australia without changing their list of technical occupations in Australia. This is more than Australia has offered to any other country in a free trade agreement. The deal removes tariffs on all UK exports, making iconic goods like cars, scotch whiskey and British fashion cheaper to Australia, while also selling Australian favorites like Jacobs Creek and Hardys wine, Tim Tams and surfboards. Making it more accessible to UK consumers.

This transaction also serves as a gateway to the fast-growing Indo-Pacific region and strengthens our bid to join the CPTPP, one of the world’s largest free trade regions, covering 11 Pacific countries with a GDP of 8.4 trillion from Australia to Mexico. will be

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

Our UK-Australia Trade Agreement is a landmark moment in the historic and important relationship between the two Commonwealth countries. These deals are aligned with the strengths of the UK and serve businesses, families and consumers across the UK to help us level up. We will continue to work together to address shared challenges in global trade, climate change and technological change going forward.

Today we show what the UK can achieve as an agile, independent and sovereign trading nation. This is only the beginning as we seize and lead the great opportunity that awaits us on the world stage.

Dan McGrail, CEO of RenewableUKs said:

Australia has the potential to become a clean energy powerhouse that can provide all the electricity it needs using only 1% of its offshore wind potential.

This free trade agreement will make it easier for UK and Australian companies to export green technologies and expertise, accelerating both countries’ transition to net zero goals. We expect more UK companies to enter Australia, maximizing all the economic benefits that come from our low-cost wind energy and green hydrogen development.

CityUK, Director of International Trade and Investments for Nicola Watkinson, said:

The deal with Australia is another proof that the UK has started a new trade deal with a key trading partner. This is the first entirely new agreement negotiated with a developed country and further advances the UK’s goal of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The agreement correctly focuses on issues important to the services sector representing 80% of the UK economy, such as the recognition of professional qualifications, data and digital regulations that create new opportunities for UK exporters. The financial and related professional services industry, the UK’s largest exporter of services, welcomes this agreement.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of the manufacturing organization Make UK, said:

The signing of a new preferential trade agreement with Australia is welcomed by UK manufacturers who will benefit from the first day they will benefit from tariff exemptions on goods sold and see improved business mobility between the two countries.

As export opportunities for the UK medical device manufacturing sector strengthen, and frameworks for bilateral collaboration on technical standards and regulations strengthen, there is much that the UK and Australia can do to increase exports from the UK. We look forward to working with the government over the coming months to better position the broader benefits of this new, closer relationship and communicate with the manufacturing sector to maximize our understanding of the opportunities available before the agreement goes into effect. future.

