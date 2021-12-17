US Military Spending Rises As Policy Shifts To Prioritize China | Military news





Washington, DC Months after the administration of US President Joe Bidens withdrew the remaining US troops from Afghanistan as part of its pledge to end the country’s eternal wars, the US Congress approved a defense budget of 777 , $ 7 billion, an increase of 5% over last year.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed budget legislation on Wednesday by 89 to 10, following the U.S. House of Representatives, which approved the legislation last week.

While the measure has been hailed by leading members of the Democratic and Republican parties as a bipartisan achievement, progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups question the huge price tag of budgets and criticize the policymakers who justified it by pointing to the increased competition with China.

Over the past 20 years, we’ve heard that the terrorist threat warrants an ever-increasing budget for the Pentagon, said Stephen Miles, executive director of Win Without War, a Washington, DC-based group that advocates for policy. more progressive American foreigner.

As the war in Afghanistan is over and attention has turned to China, we now hear that this threat justifies it, Miles told Al Jazeera.

Summon China

Several US lawmakers have cited the fight against China as a top priority in the defense budget, officially known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, a conservative Democrat, said on Twitter on December 7 that the legislation is making vital investments in our national defense and taking important steps to counter the threat of a rising China.

In some cases, the pressure to focus on China has taken on a more alarmist tone. The threat posed by the Chinese military is not a distant threat; it’s not something that could happen in 2030, 2035 or the future, senior Republican Senator Jim Inhofe said in April, warning of cuts in defense spending. This is a problem we are facing today. Right now. It only gets worse over time, he said.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated amid numerous points of tension in recent years, including a trade war during Donald Trump’s presidency and an ongoing US push against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Chinese government has criticized US relations with Taiwan, an autonomous island that China considers its own, and chided Washington’s attempts to deepen its alliances with its neighbors, including a recent effort to provide Australia with nuclear powered submarines.

US policymakers have cited the fight against China as a top priority in the country’s defense spending [File: Samantha Jetzer/US Navy via AP]

Meanwhile, the United States has accused China of committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the western Xinjiang region, and Washington recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the gross human rights violations by China.

But officials from both countries say they are trying to cooperate on common challenges such as global warming and COVID-19 vaccinations, while managing competition to avoid further tensions.

Yet the Biden administration explicitly cited China in a request for a defense budget of $ 753 billion in May. To defend the nation, the department in this budget is taking a clear-headed approach to Beijing and providing the investments to prioritize China as a pace challenge, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said at the time.

Congress ended up giving the Biden administration about $ 24 billion more than it asked for, raising annual defense spending above its most recent high of $ 740 billion last year. by Trump.

Protest of the progressives

But the NDAA’s passage through the Senate this week sparked protests from progressives who called for cutting U.S. military spending in order to free up more funds for national priorities.

The United States is by far the biggest military spender in the world, with a Pentagon budget totaling more than double what Russia and China allocate on defense each year.

We have ended the longest war in U.S. history, but Congress just passed a defense budget $ 768 billion more than the military budgets of the next 11 countries combined, Pramila wrote on Wednesday. Jayapal, President of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Twitter.

Don’t tell me we can’t afford to fight poverty, cancel student debt, take paid time off and beat the climate crisis.

Earlier this year, left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders said many of his colleagues did not appear to be concerned about the deficit and the national debt when it comes to the military spending issues they cite when they oppose spending. devoted to social programs.

People sleep in the streets; people die because they do not have health care; Children unable to get the early childhood education they need aren’t a problem, can’t afford to pay for these things, Sanders said in a Senate speech on Oct. 17.

But somehow, when it comes to the defense budget and the needs of the military industrial complex, we just can’t give them enough money.

Others pointed out that the NDAA was approved with bipartisan support in Congress as Democratic leaders scrambled to push through the Senate’s Build Back Better social spending program endorsed by Bidens House.

The bill, which would expand the social safety net, provide funds to tackle the climate crisis and secure universal preschool education for children, is valued at $ 1.75 trillion over ten years, an average of 175 billion dollars a year, a fraction of the defense budget. .

The $ 768 billion defense bill the Senate just passed is 30 billion more than even Trump called for the military in his last budget, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote on Wednesday on Twitter. And that’s 4 times the size of the Build Back Better invoice. Yet no one asks how are you going to pay for it?

Here is why I voted no on the NDAA. We spend billions on weapon systems our military doesn’t want, but teachers are forced to fight for dollar bills on the ground because our schools are so underfunded. As a congressman and brother to two public school teachers, it’s shameful. https://t.co/81ARFZsjpf

Representative Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 13, 2021

Rising china

But defense spending supporters argue that the U.S. military should be a priority in a world where China and, to a lesser extent, Russia are on the rise.

They note that China has increased its military budget, reaching $ 209 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly 7% from the previous year. While that amount is still far below the U.S. defense budget, foreign policy hawks in Washington say Beijing is getting more for its money because of lower workers’ wages and lower material costs.

The U.S. Defense Bill contains many provisions specific to China, as well as increased funding for research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDTE) which is seen as an effort to modernize the military. in order to counter Chinese technology. The NDAA also demands that Biden develop a grand strategy towards Beijing.

The Defense Ministry’s pivot to focus more on China dates back to the 2018 National Defense Strategy; a document produced every four years that describes the Pentagon’s priorities.

As China continues its economic and military ascension, it will continue to pursue a military modernization program that aims for Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the short term and the displacement of the United States to achieve global preeminence in the future, says the 2018 report.

William Hartung, writer and researcher on defense issues, said Washington’s problems with China are mainly political and economic. I don’t think it’s primarily a military threat. But it appears to be a major piece of US strategy, which I think is wrong, Hartung told Al Jazeera in an interview in October, after the House approved the first draft of the legislation.

He added that none of the outstanding problems between Washington and Beijing had a military solution that would justify increased defense spending, and warned that a military confrontation with China and a nuclear power could be an unprecedented disaster. .

There needs to be more space for a substantive debate on what really stands up for the country, Hartung said. And that has been a tough sell in Congress so far.

