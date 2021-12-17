U.S. Treasury Says DJI Assists Chinese Uyghur Surveillance, Blocks Investments





DJI is one of the largest drone companies in the world, and last year the U.S. government added it to the Department of Commerce’s entity list, which marked it as a national security concern and banned US-based companies from exporting technology there. Today, the Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on DJI, including it as one of eight Chinese companies added to the list of non-SDN Chinese Military Industrial Complex (NS-CMIC) companies.

US Treasury:

Today, the US Department of the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has identified eight Chinese technology companies in accordance with Executive Order (EO) 13959, as amended by EO 14032. These eight entities support actively biometric surveillance and tracking of ethnic and religious people. minorities in China, especially the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. As a result of today’s action, persons in the United States will be prohibited from buying or selling certain publicly traded securities related to such entities, as described in OE 13959, as amended.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ DJI) operates or has operated in the surveillance technology sector of the economy of the PRC. SZ DJI has supplied drones to the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, which are used to monitor Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The Xinjiang Public Security Bureau had already been designated in July 2020, in accordance with OE 13818, to be a foreign person responsible for, complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in serious human rights violations.

As described in sections of the statement above, the US government claims that these companies have supported efforts to monitor and track the Uyghur people in Xinjiang. Last week, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics over these activities.

Today, Treasurys OFAC has identified 8 Chinese technology companies as part of the Chinese Military Industrial Complex. These 8 entities actively support biometric surveillance and tracking of ethnic and religious minorities in China.https: //t.co/MpGbAhsMxP

Department of the Treasury (@USTreasury) December 16, 2021

At a press conference yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was asked about the ban and responded by saying: We have taken note of the relevant information. I would like to stress that China continues to oppose US measures aimed at expanding the concept of national security and exercising unwarranted repression on Chinese companies. The Chinese side has already shared the facts and truth on Xinjiang-related issues on several occasions. We will closely monitor the relevant situation and firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg did not comment on today’s action, but referred to the company’s response to last year’s sanctions, which reads: DJI did nothing to justify its inclusion on the list of entities. We have always focused on building products that save lives and benefit society. DJI and its employees remain committed to providing our customers with the most innovative technology in the industry. We evaluate options to ensure our customers, partners and suppliers are treated fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/16/22839970/dji-chinese-military-industrial-complex-investment-blacklist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos