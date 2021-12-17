UK COVID-19 cases hit record high in two days.





LONDON, December 16 (Reuters) – New cases of COVID-19 in the UK as the UK’s Chief Medical Officer warns that daily hospital admissions may reach new peaks due to the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus reached an all-time high for the second straight day on Thursday. sport.

The UK reported 88,376 new infections, the highest since the start of the pandemic and an increase of around 10,000 since records before Wednesday.

Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said on Thursday that the surge in patients was putting pressure on health care services struggling with employee illness.

Omicron is highly contagious, so even if it turns out to be weaker than the other strains, it could still spike hospital admissions, Whitty told lawmakers.

The number of hospitalized patients due to COVID-19 was 4,583 in January.

He said, “It is possible. “It’s going to be very intensive in a short period of time, so even mild can end up with more numbers than hospitalizations in one day,” he said.

But he said vaccination could reduce the number of ICU hospitalizations and shorten hospital stays. On Thursday there were 849 admissions.

The UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, Susan Hopkins, said there are 15 proven cases of Omicron in hospitals, but the number is likely to be much higher.

Nurses react as they treat COVID-19 patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the ICU (intensive care unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, UK on January 20, 2021. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Official data show that new cases are at an all-time high, but the size of the infection at that time is unknown as the UK did not have the capacity to test at scale when the pandemic first occurred in March 2020.

The chief emergency doctor said hospitals in London, in particular, are having a hard time maintaining staff levels due to the number of people who have to quarantine for COVID-19.

Katherine Henderson, London’s emergency consultant and Chancellor of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “Even if hospitalizations aren’t increasing significantly yet, we’re already seeing the impact of our staff’s inability to operate shifts properly and safely.” , told BBC Radio.

“So we’re worried about harming our patients because we don’t have staff.”

The education minister has also warned of a staffing shortage and said his department will return to work and work with former teachers who want to help.

The UK is convinced that the vaccine booster will prevent a serious illness from omicron.

The government has also advised people to work from home and wear masks in public, and introduced a COVID-19 pass to enter some places and events in the UK, but fall short of previous lockdown measures.

“If a vaccine appears to be less effective than we expected, it will be a major shift in the way ministers view risk going forward, for example,” Whitty said.

Additional reporting by William James, edited by Guy Faulconbridge, Gareth Jones and Alison Williams

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

