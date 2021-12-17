Renewal of US passports: Americans will soon be able to renew their passports online





The process of renewing a US passport is extremely complicated. There is currently an eight to eleven week processing time, and you have to put together tons of forms and possibly make an in-person appointment to make it happen. But on Monday, President Joe Biden announced the introduction of online passport renewal.

As part of Bidens’ Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Restore Trust in Government, the Secretary of State will be tasked with creating a new online renewal system that does not require no physical document to send by mail.

Finally, another expensive process has been propelled into the 21st century, says NerdWallets Sara Rathner. It’s a burden to take time out of your workday. A lot of people don’t have printers at home. It’s scary to mail your passport, marriage certificate, and other documents hoping you get them back. This is a serious victory for travelers and the travel industry.

Indeed, the outdated system has been a source of anxiety for so many Americans, as it requires filling out a renewal application called a DS-82, providing a passport-sized photo and calculating the fee, as well as throwing away. the current passport by post. On top of that, not everyone is entitled to renewal by mail, as the passport holder must be 16 years of age or older when they obtained the original passport. The original passport must also have been issued within the past 15 years with their current name (or proof of name change), and the passport itself must be completely in good condition, other than normal use.

This tedious process became exponentially more difficult during the pandemic. Since COVID, US passport agencies have been working on reduced capacity, which has resulted in a huge backlog, resulting in an application processing delay of up to four months last summer, said Lynn Minnaert of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality at New York University. She adds that she’s even heard of people camping at night to get places for personal renewals.

The new, simpler method also comes with additional concerns about submitting personal data, especially for an official form of Internet identity. But experts agree that shouldn’t be a problem. Many of us shop online, do online banking and manage our personal information online, adds Minnaert, noting that the UK and India already have online passport renewal systems. Of course, people should be careful not to use scam sites to apply.

Rathner adds that where you connect to is also important – don’t perform these tasks on a public Wi-Fi network. It is best to apply for a passport online at home on your own password protected Wi-Fi network.

Although no timeline has been given for the launch, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing that it would take six to 12 months for the system to boot, but has explained that this was a priority for the agencies, the only obstacle being the time it takes to implement it.

