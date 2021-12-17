Manchester’s latest winter weather could cause ‘snow bomb’ to strike UK as ‘big storm’





Massive storms can hit the UK in the last week of December. That means the British could barely miss a White Christmas this year.

However, when storms reach ‘appropriate’ atmospheric pressure, they can accompany ‘snow bombs’ and cover the country with snow.

It’s been a rocky few weeks in terms of weather conditions, with storms Arwen and Barra hitting the country with blizzards, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures, leaving thousands of people without power.

This week, however, has been milder, with mercury rising to an out-of-season 14 degrees Celsius thanks to tropical plumes from the Azores and Spain.

Read more: ‘I’m paying 600 a month for this. And for what? To die?’: My mother left the house because of the weather, but the landlord says she is free to leave.

Temperatures are expected to continue this week after Christmas, the last storm of the year, and before the snowstorm, but five more are expected before winter ends.

However, Netweather.tv said the wet and windy weather from the southwest meant ‘snowfall’ was possible, with sub-zero temperatures expected on December 27, The Mirror reported.

Weather forecast predicts the last ‘big’ storm of the year will hit at the end of December (Image: Freetext)

And when the storm core pressure deepens to 24 millibars in 24 hours, it earns the title of a ‘weather bomb’ capable of spewing winter downpours along with snow.

Netweather.tv is less reliable during this period, but colder weather is more likely to flow in from the east during this period as the highest pressures during this period move further north towards Scandinavia.

“So there’s a slight chance of snowfall, but I’m not sure. It depends a lot on the direction of the wind and the extent of the cold air masses on the nearby continent.”

WXCharts expects 3mm of rain an hour in southwest England on December 27th, while 1cm of snow overnight in the northwest.

Up to 2 centimeters of snow per hour is expected through midnight December 28th in the northwest and south of Scotland, as well as much of Southampton and Cardiff.

The Bureau of Meteorology says it will be drier in the coming weeks, with frost and fog likely over Christmas.

“Already across the southern regions, high pressure is expected to form further north, pushing out the rest of the wind and rain. There is a bit of rain here, giving everyone a much drier second half through December, and winds are expected to prevail. . careful.

“It’s a bit cloudy at first, but over time the amount of clouds will decrease, especially in the south and southeast. Temperatures are near-average and the north is locally mild, but it tends to get colder, especially in the south, at Christmas time. As a result, frosts and the risk of fog increases, and the fog gradually clears throughout the morning, lasting all day in some areas.”

Manchester weather forecast for the next 5 days:

Thursday evening

Dry but mostly cloudy with a minimum temperature of 3C.

Friday

The rest of Friday will see the fog gradually lift and most areas will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. The temperature has dropped a bit recently. Maximum temperature 7C.

Saturday-Monday outlook

Weekends and Mondays are mostly but cloudy with limited light. There is a risk of continued fog and frost during overnight clouds. It gradually gets colder.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/winter-weather-latest-manchester-snowbomb-22487726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos