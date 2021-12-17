Bidens’ stance on Ukraine is a broader test of US credibility abroad





WASHINGTON The US president had issued a stern warning to Russian leader Vladimir V. Putin: keep your troops out of Ukraine, or face severe economic retaliation.

The warning went unheeded. Two weeks after this call from President Barack Obama, Russian special forces visited Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and, after a questionable local referendum, Mr. Putin claimed it as Russian territory.

That was in March 2014. More than seven years later, President Biden is now the one who threatens Mr. Putin with serious consequences if Russia sends tens of thousands of troops to the country that it has massed along the coast. eastern border of Ukraine.

Mr Biden hopes to gain more influence over Mr Putin by explicitly threatening to take more punitive economic action than Mr Obama after the annexation of Crimea, and Mr Putin then launched a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine which has since left up to 13,000 dead.

There is no guarantee that Mr. Putin will listen more carefully this time, especially since Mr. Biden has ruled out direct US military action. And the stakes are even higher: Another failure to deter Mr Putin, as Biden officials and their critics acknowledge, would deal a severe blow to an international system of rules and borders that the administration has strived to Reaffirming in the wake of President Donald J. America First’s foreign policy trumps, which raised the question of how far the United States would go to defend its allies and uphold its vision of international rules.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made this point during a Dec. 12 appearance on NBCs Meet the Press, saying the current crisis is not limited to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Mr Blinken said that there is something even bigger at play here, and that it is the basic rules of the road rules of the international system which say that a country cannot change the borders of another by force.

But Mr. Obama said much the same thing in 2014, warning that in the 21st century Europe’s borders cannot be forcefully redrawn, that international law matters. Mr Putin paid little attention to such remarks when he seized Crimea and spoke passionately as he now does of all of Ukraine of regions historically linked to Russia.

The challenge for Mr. Biden is compounded by the possibility that Mr. Putin will perceive American weakness following Mr. Bidens ‘withdrawal from Afghanistan, which critics say signaled a decrease in the United States’ resolve to l ‘foreigner.

Richard Fontaine, executive director of the non-partisan Center for New American Security, said the standoff was a test of American credibility.

If the United States says: Don’t do this, you’ll regret it, there will be very significant costs, and the Russians are doing it anyway, it raises questions about the ability of the Americas to achieve results, at least in the Russia’s immediate periphery, he said. .

To counter such dangers, members of Congress and former U.S. officials are urging Biden to step up his economic threats by immediately sending more military aid to Kiev as a deterrent. At the same time, they implore him to resist any hint that he accommodates the Russian leader in the hopes of smoothing out the crisis.

Vladimir Putin invaded two Democratic neighbors in just over a decade. Letting him do it a third time would set the global system decades back, said James R. Stavridis, a retired four-star Navy admiral who served as the supreme Allied Commander in NATO. Appeasement doesn’t work any better now than it did for Neville Chamberlain in the late 1930s.

Biden officials are clearly sensitive to such fears, especially from Ukraine and other Eastern European countries. These alarms were triggered the day after the President’s two-hour call with Mr. Putin on December 7. Mr Biden told reporters he was keen to discuss the future of Russia’s concerns about NATO at large, and whether or not we can find accommodations regarding the drop in temperature along from the eastern front.

In a video posted to Twitter from Kiev this week, Karen Donfried, deputy secretary of the State Department for European and Eurasian Affairs, was confronted head-on with the idea that Washington could meet Mr. Putin’s demands, which include legal guarantees that NATO will never go on the offensive. arms on Ukrainian soil or admit the country into the military alliance.

The idea that we would push Ukraine to make concessions in discussions and dialogue with Russia is pure disinformation and should be treated as such, said Donfried. She was in Kiev for meetings before going to Moscow.

In another video message from Moscow on Wednesday, Donfried said she had met Russian officials there, including Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey A. Ryabkov, to share Moscow’s proposals on European security. Ms Donfried said she would relay the ideas to Washington as well as to NATO allies during a stopover in Brussels this week.

Some critics of the withdrawal from Afghanistan have also opposed Bidens’ decision to lift certain congressional sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany.

I urge President Biden not to make concessions to the detriment of our strategic partner Ukraine in response to the Putin regime’s provocative military rise, said Representative Mike McCaul of Texas, the top Republican of the United Nations. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a press release.

This would not only defuse tensions, it would also embolden Vladimir Putin and his fellow autocrats by demonstrating that the United States will surrender in the face of saber strikes, McCaul added. Particularly in the wake of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surrender of Nord Stream 2, the credibility of the United States from Kiev to Taipei cannot withstand another blow of this nature.

There is evidence that Russia sees it this way. Days after the fall of Kabul in August, Nikolai Patrushev, the head of the Kremlins Security Council, told Russian newspaper Izvestia that a similar situation awaits those who bet on America in Ukraine.

Has Afghanistan’s status as the United States’ main ally outside of NATO save the ousted pro-American regime in Kabul? Mr. Patrushev asked.

And Maxim Samorukov, a member of the Carnegie Moscow Center, wrote in an analysis released last week that Mr. Putin threatened Mr. Biden with a particularly humiliating replay of recent events in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has shown Bidens a desire to reduce US commitments in order to adapt its foreign policy to new global realities, Samorukov said. From the Kremlins point of view, now is the time for the United States to make a similar rational choice about Ukraine.

Then there’s China, which U.S. officials warn is equipping and training for a possible invasion of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a rogue province, in the years to come.

China will monitor US support for Ukraine, and this will inform its calculation regarding Taiwan, Stavridis said. All the more reason to support Ukraine with intelligence, cyber weapons, defensive but deadly, economic sanctions and especially the solidarity of the alliance.

But at least one prominent Chinese expert doubts Beijing will deduce much from the US exit from Afghanistan or the Americas’ response to Mr. Putin about Ukraine.

I think the Chinese would be ill-advised to assume that if the United States did not intervene militarily in a crisis in Ukraine, it would mean that it would not intervene militarily in a crisis in Taiwan, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund in the United States. They are really different.

