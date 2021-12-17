Cambridge identified as top 5 Covid hotspots across the UK





Cambridge’s coronavirus cases have surged as the city has the highest rate of the virus in the entire UK.

According to the most recent government statistics, for the seven days through December 11, Cambridge’s rate of 845.2 per 100,000 people was 845.2.

This brings the city of Cambridgeshire into fifth place for the highest Covid rate in the United States, with an ever-growing number of cases.

Yesterday (December 15) 79,000 cases were recorded in the UK, the highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began. The reason why there are so many cases is because omicrons are on the rise, while delta cases are still running.

Cambridge is considered a Covid ‘black spot’ on the government’s interactive coronavirus map, where areas with a case rate of 800 or more are blacked out.

South Cambridgeshire has the second highest rate in the county, but the rate is still below 800 at 732.7.

This is because Christmas is included in the self-quarantine period for those who tested positive for COVID-19 from yesterday (December 15).

If you test positive for the virus, you must self-isolate for 10 days, including December 25.

Professor Chris Whitty has appealed to the public to limit socialization before and after Christmas due to concerns about omicron strains.

Whitty told the public not to mix with people who don’t need to attend the least important events.

A science adviser warned that a million people could be quarantined for Christmas.

