Schools in US cancel classes due to unconfirmed TikTok threats





School districts in the United States are canceling classes on Friday, December 17 due to reports of alleged threats being made on TikTok. Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota and Missouri announced plans to close in response on Friday, according to districts and local media. Elsewhere, districts have said they plan to increase police presence or email parents to let them know they are investigating the allegations.

But so far, there is little evidence that the threats are credible or even exist. Districts and local police departments largely say they have heard of a trend referring to the possibility of shooting or bombing on December 17, but it is not known how many saw a specific threat or threat. threat against their schools in particular.

A number of districts and law enforcement divisions say they have looked into the issue and do not view the threats as credible or even real. Law enforcement investigated the threat and determined that it originated in Arizona and was not credible, Baltimore County Public Schools wrote on Twitter. Currently, none of the schools in Mexico have been threatened, [Missouri], wrote a Missouri school district. There has been no credible local threat, the Ohio Milford Exempt Village School District wrote to parents. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, there is no known specific threat to New Jersey schools.

While there are no known specific threats to New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our top priority and we will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and stay prepared.

Reports of threats on TikTok can continue. Videos posted on TikTok warn others that they are expected to drop out of school on December 17 due to alleged threats of shooting or bombings, which appear to have prompted others to create similar videos. And now that schools are canceling classes in response to these supposed threats, a new wave of videos has emerged with additional warnings based on both the supposed allegations and the actual and factual cancellations of certain school classes.

TikTok says it hasn’t identified any videos that make specific threats. We have found no evidence of such threats originating or spreading through TikTok, the company wrote in a tweet Thursday afternoon. TikTok said it was nonetheless working with law enforcement to take the warnings seriously.

We even take threat rumors very seriously, which is why we are working with law enforcement to review warnings about potential violence in schools, even though we have not found any evidence of such. threats originating from or spreading through TikTok.

A school district in Little Falls, Minnesota elected to cancel classes Friday after being informed by the state Department of Public Safety of a TikTok trend that emerged targeting Friday, December 17, as a day of threats of shootings and bombings in schools. According to an article posted on the Little Falls Community Schools website, law enforcement determined via interviews that Little Falls had been specifically identified in a TikTok article related to this threat, unlike other schools and districts. schoolchildren who think they were not specifically named.

But the district did not say that they actually saw the threat themselves.

Superintendent Stephen Jones said in an email to The Verge that the Little Falls District made the decision to cancel after consulting with law enforcement. What I can tell you is that the threat was communicated to schools through students who allegedly watched it on TikTok, Jones said, adding that police are still investigating. The fact that the origin of the threat has not been determined has led us to be proactive in our desire to be careful to keep our children and families safe.

At least one police department said they saw a post threatening a school on Friday: Police in Gilroy, Calif., Described a threatening post that included initials for a local high school, and the school was canceled as a result. But police said they later determined the message was in fact about another high school in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles School Police Department identified who posted it, they said, and determined it was not a credible threat. Gilroy Police did not say whether the message was posted on TikTok. The Los Angeles School Police Department and Gilroy Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

School districts have already faced dangerous rumors going viral on TikTok. This year there were concerns about a challenge to slap a teacher, which turned out to be a bogus. Another supposed challenge challenged children to steal items from their school; in this case, some students actually followed, while others, in the end, were just pretending to take things to follow the trend.

