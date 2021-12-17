UK-Australia Trade Negotiation: First ‘from scratch’ post-Brexit trade deal completed | UK News





After months of negotiations, it has been announced that the UK and Australia have finally signed a trade deal.

The UK government has welcomed the pact as the first “from scratch” trade deal since Brexit, as most of the other agreements the UK has recently signed have carried over from the UK’s former EU member states.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it was “a landmark moment in the historic and important relationship” between the UK and Australia.

Her department estimates the deal will enable a further transaction of £10.4 billion.

It also claims the agreement will increase trade with Australia by 53%, boost the UK economy by £2.3 billion and add £900m to household wages “in the long run”.

However, according to the government’s own estimates, the overall impact on the UK economy is expected to be negligible, with an increase of 0.01-0.02% of GDP.

This is partly because Australia accounts for only 1.7% of UK exports and 0.7% of imports, and tariffs on most UK-Australia trade are already low.

However, the deal could benefit some sectors of the UK economy, despite some concerns about its impact on UK farmers and climate action.

The final deal was signed at Trevelyan’s virtual event on Thursday night.

She said it showed “what the UK can achieve as an agile and independent trading nation”.

“This is just the beginning of us taking the lead and seizing the tremendous opportunity that awaits us on the world stage,” adds Trevelyan.

The government has also touted the UK-Australia agreement as a “gateway” to the Indo-Pacific region, and ministers expect it will promote Britain’s accession to the CPTPP Agreement (a free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile). New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

Image: The two leaders met on Downing Street in June.

Britain and Australia reached “agreement in principle” when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met Boris Johnson in London in June.

Since then, however, they have been debating over the legal text of the draft 32-chapter agreement.

The debate is seen as a deal to make it easier for people under the age of 35 to obtain work visas for tariff rates on various meats and for those under the age of 35.

Labor has vowed to scrutinize the details “very carefully” and ensure that the government keeps its promises to farmers and the minister’s environmental promises, guarantees on food and beverage standards.

International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labor supported a free trade agreement that “promotes British interests, boosts exports and creates jobs across the country”.

However, he said he was “not commenting on the impact of climate targets or the elimination of import tariffs on UK agriculture”.

Sir Karan Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry, welcomed the deal, which opens up “new horizons for British business”.

“This agreement will fully eliminate tariffs that will boost UK exports, improve the ability of businesses and young talent to move across borders, and raise the bar as the first innovation ground for the UK to play a leading role in: It is shaping the digital standard of the future.”

What is the contract?

According to the Ministry of International Trade, the contract is:

• Guarantee access to UK companies in bids for additional Australian public sector contracts worth £10 billion per year.

• Allow young people to work and travel in Australia for up to three years at a time and remove previous visa requirements.

• Allows UK architects, scientists, researchers, lawyers and accountants to obtain visas to work in Australia without being subject to Australia’s changing list of technical occupations.

• Eliminate tariffs on all UK exports to make goods like cars, scotch whiskey and British fashion cheaper to Australia, while making Australian goods like Jacob’s Creek and Hardys wine, Tim Tams and surfboards easier for UK consumers to buy make it available.

Deal ‘failed to protect farmers’

UK agricultural groups are concerned that the elimination of all tariffs and quotas could lead to increased imports from Australia.

They also fear that the agreement will set a precedent for future trade deals with major agricultural exporters, including concerns about damage to animal welfare, environmental and food standards in the UK.

“We have failed to protect our farmers in the long run,” said Tim Farron, the LDP’s spokesperson for rural affairs.

“The Conservative Party promises a transition, but that means an inevitable delay in which our agricultural communities are being undermined by imported food produced to lower standards of animal welfare and environmental protection,” he added.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:32 Trade deals will ‘damage the countryside’

Concerns about climate goals

Some of the toughest issues in the legal document discussion have been around climate goals.

In September, Sky News saw leaks of government emails showing that ministers had agreed to succumb to Australian pressure to withdraw binding commitments to the Paris climate change accord from a trade deal.

Environmental groups have questioned government commitments to climate change goals and whether trade always beats the environment.

Greenpeace UK Secretary General John Sauven said: “The UK government has a trade agreement with a country that is declared a deforestation hotspot as well as one of the worst climate underdeveloped countries in the world.

“What people will want to know is whether this trade deal will prevent farm beef from reaching supermarket shelves, which is involved in the destruction of the habitat of koalas and other endangered species.

“And whether Boris Johnson has used influence to confirm Paris’s commitment to the goal of keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

