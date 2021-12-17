The US postmaster named under Trump is still sounding the alarm, but can he be arrested? | US Postal Service





This month, Joe Biden took another step towards the impeachment of controversial Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, even as the Trump-day appointee continues to leave his mark on the struggling Postal Service, deploying new plans to slow delivery and close post offices around the country.

DeJoy, a Republican logistics official, sparked national fury last year over his attempts to slow mail delivery ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which millions of Americans voted by mail.

Biden did not say categorically whether he wanted to oust DeJoy, although his publicist Jen Psaki said she was deeply troubled by his leadership. Even so, the president does not have the power to dismiss the Postmaster General. That power rests with the USPS Board of Governors, a nine-member panel that can remove DeJoy with a majority vote. There were three vacancies on the board when Biden took office, and he filled those vacancies with Democratic allies earlier this year.

Now the president has taken another step in the overhaul of the board of directors by appointing two new governors to replace those whose terms are expiring. His decision not to reappoint Democratic chairman of the board, Ron Bloom, is significant, as Bloom was one of DeJoys’ greatest allies on the board and said earlier this year that he considered DeJoy as the right man for the job.

Indeed, the Postmaster General bought up to $ 305,000 in bonds from asset management firm Blooms earlier this year, according to DeJoys financial disclosure documents. Bloom said he was not benefiting from the purchase. Asset purchases and Blooms ‘continued support for DeJoy have led some Democratic senators to say they will not support Blooms’ re-appointment.

Even though Biden appears to be getting closer to DeJoy’s ouster, the struggling Postmaster General has started to leave his mark on the agency. DeJoy abandoned his initial attempts to slow mail delivery ahead of the 2020 election after facing lawsuits and backlash, but soon after announced a significant reduction in the administrative staff of 60,000 members of the the agency.

DeJoy also published in April a ten-year plan to reorganize postal operations. Some provisions are supported by unions and post advocates, such as a $ 40 billion investment in the vehicle fleet and branch logistics network, and the modernization of thousands of retail post offices. The plan also calls for an end to a term that forces the USPS to fund retiree health benefits decades in advance, which the Postal Directorate has decried for years as an unnecessary burden on its finances.

The DeJoys plan would attempt to close the $ 160 billion funding hole in postal services through a wide variety of cost-cutting measures.

The most significant change in the plan is the slowdown in the delivery of first class mail, which went into effect on October 1. Under the new rules, long-distance mail can take up to five days to reach its destination before its considered delay, compared to a maximum of three days previously. DeJoy says these changes will improve agency punctuality and reduce what he says is a costly reliance on air freight. The changes affect almost 40% of first-class postal items.

The Postal Service has made only modest improvements in performance since the rollout of the new standards in October. According to the agency’s most recent statistics, 91% of first-class mail deliveries have arrived on time since the launch of the new standards, up 2.5% from the previous quarter.

However, it is not clear to what extent the recent improvement in agencies is the result of dejoy relaxing agency punctuality standards.

Great plan, relax the standards so you can more easily reach the target, said Bob Dolan, a retired New Hampshire transporter who has spent more than 40 years with the agency. I bet I could be a 90% free throw shooter if they moved the free throw line five feet.

Current postal workers who spoke to the Guardian on condition of anonymity said the changes had not had much of an effect on their daily workload in recent months.

The biggest job challenge right now, said a carrier that delivers to rural New York City, was the ever-increasing parcel load that started with the pandemic.

I talk to carriers all over the country and they deliver [a] vacation volume since the start of the pandemic, said the New York carrier, which has asked to remain anonymous because postal workers are prohibited from speaking to the media. Entire offices are down due to injuries, Covid and labor shortages. People don’t want this job and the process of hiring someone always takes forever.

A Postal Service spokesperson told The Guardian that the USPS had taken important steps to strengthen its delivery network ahead of the holiday rush. The agency has hired more than 40,000 seasonal employees, leased overflow space for parcel operations and installed more than 100 new parcel sorting machines.

The consistent performance of the postal services so far during the holiday season is proof that the significant investments and operational changes made under [DeJoys 10-year plan] are working, said David Partenheimer, a representative for the Postal Service.

Slower delivery standards don’t affect packages, which represent a larger share of postal revenue than ever before and which DeJoy hopes will become the centerpiece of the USPS business model going forward.

The new delivery standard may have a bigger impact for small businesses that depend on the USPS. A Washington Post analysis found that states west of the Rocky Mountains and those at the geographic ends of nations would suffer the most from the new standards, with states like Nevada seeing an average full-day increase in their turnaround times. courier delivery.

The other controversial part of the DeJoys plan is a proposal to close or reduce hours at dozens of low-traffic post offices across the country. This plan revives a previous consolidation proposal drafted under the direction of Obama-era Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe, who served from 2010 to 2015. The USPS suspended the plan after a wave of backlash from unions and workers. defenders. Several rural postal workers told The Guardian that relaunching the plan could have far-reaching impacts for customers in rural areas, many of whom depend on the USPS for the delivery of medicines and other essentials.

Consolidation of stations adds a considerable time and distance burden to [rural] customers, said Tim Apley, a retired transporter who delivered for about 25 years in the Spokane, Wash., countryside. Customers in rural areas would have to drive much further if they were to purchase postal supplies or pick up packages that could not be delivered, he said. Meanwhile, he added, a large part of the savings from consolidation is offset by delivery routes drifting further apart each day.

Even if the board of governors replaces DeJoy, it will be difficult for the new Postmaster General to fix the agency on his own. The Postal Directorate does not have the unilateral authority to raise prices or raise funds with new initiatives like the Postal Bank, which means that whoever is in charge, Congress will have to step in to help the agency regain its financial foundations.

