Experts urge immediate ’10-day lockout’ but Omicron data ‘yet short’ as cases surge





Omicron cases are increasing rapidly across the UK, and scientists are still unclear how much of an impact this will have.

So, how likely are the UK to take another lockdown?

As Christmas approaches, many people are eagerly looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones after a turbulent year.

Last year’s restrictions forced many families to spend Christmas separately, but another lockdown could be a blow to the British.

However, the surge in the number of new omicron strains of coronavirus has raised concerns about whether additional restrictions are needed to protect health care.

A group of scientists called for a 10-day lockdown to contain the spread, but Professor Chris Whitty said the UK has not yet got data to decide on such action.

Boris Johnson has already implemented ‘Plan B’ for the winter, which includes using face coverings in public and using a COVID-19 pass to enter certain places.

However, the government has placed no restrictions on openings, social gatherings or family mixes this Christmas.

Instead, the prime minister urged people to ‘think carefully’ about plans, and his chief medical officer, Professor Whitty, said people should prioritize the events that matter most to them and avoid unnecessary risks.

UK Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus on Downing Street in London (Image: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire)

Downing Street said it has no plans to introduce additional measures before Christmas.

When asked what needs to happen to consider further action today, Prime Minister Johnson said the government’s current response was ‘balanced’ and ‘proportional’.

When he visited the immunization center in Kent, he said: I was doing two things at once. So was the implementation of Plan B, which has some reasonable limitations, is balanced and proportionate, and reflects the balance of risk and uncertainty we currently have for Omicron.

But added to this incredibly fast booster rollout.

But independent experts have argued that the UK should go into an immediate ’10-day lockdown’ to slow the spread of oh-microns.

Scientists from the independent SAGE group report that pubs and restaurants should be closed for in-house service, which should have an immediate effect, and that indoor mixing between households should be prohibited.

The group also said parents should be able to pick up their children from school without fear of being fined.

The prime minister has already been criticized for his advice on social mingling ahead of Christmas, with some hotel industry accusing him of imposing a ‘closing by closure’.

Johnson denies these allegations, saying the situation is very different from last year.

What we have is the additional protection and testing capabilities of the vaccine.”

So, if you want to do something, if you want to have an event or a party, it is wise to do it, and if that is the priority, then it is wise to do it wisely. .

But we’re not saying we want to undo things, the quickest way to get things back to normal without locking them is to get a boost.

Other countries in the UK are arguably more stringent about social gatherings and mixing.

Nicola Sturgeon has asked people in Scotland to limit social contact with two other families on either side of Christmas, while people in Northern Ireland say indoor gatherings should be limited to 30 people or less.

Meanwhile, in Wales, the start of the next semester has been delayed.

Wales Online reports that the January semester will start two days late for all students in Wales, giving schools time to prepare for the ongoing coronavirus chaos.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles, in a letter from WalesOnline to the principal, explained plans for the start of the semester, stating that all students must return by January 10 and, if possible, be in school for the next semester.

He added that during the planned two days, secondary schools can organize online learning if needed and allow students to safely take the January GCSE exams, which are scheduled to begin on January 11th, he added.

UK Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty at a press briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street, London (Image: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire)

Health Minister Sajid Javid earlier this week said ‘we don’t want to see this kind of action’, although we can’t guarantee that schools in the UK won’t close again due to the pandemic.

Asking LBC if school closures are still possible, Javid said: I will focus on everything else we have to do, especially the booster program.

He added: If you ask me for coverage, I will speak as health minister. Of course, as the Minister of Health, I am not the Minister of Education. When it comes to fighting this epidemic, there are no guarantees.”

The public has been warned that it expects the number of Omicron variants to continue to rise.

Whitty said a record number of cases is expected in the UK over the next few weeks, but the Omicron wave of coronavirus sweeping the UK will peak very quickly.

He also suggested that it was missing some important information that would indicate the need for a lock.

He told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee today that he believes Omicron’s doubling rate will slow as it is clear that people are already taking precautions.

At some point, people become immune from booster or omicron infection, which will also slow doubling time, he said.

I think we’ll see with this and I think we’re watching from South Africa. The point is that the uptrend will be staggeringly fast even with more cautious measures, as it will help people slow down. But it will still be very fast.”

I would expect it to peak really quickly and fall faster than the previous highs, but I don’t want to say for sure.

In terms of where we’re going over the next few weeks, the growth will be quite impressive.

Later, in an optimistic tone, he was optimistic about the future and suggested that the country would not be in such a cycle for years to come.

When asked if he had advised the government to do more to contain the spread, he said the only official advice came from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

However, he added: What the government said and what we all said is to make very difficult economic and social decisions. There is very important information that we do not have yet, and the possibilities are very wide. Where this could go, some of them are actually very difficult for the NHS, some much less and we are always getting new information. This is always under review by the government.

He said that Plan B and really critically the booster program is to slow things down, but the ministers will always be constantly reviewing it when the facts change and it becomes more clear that things are going in the wrong direction.

Dr Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, told the committee that around 250 people would need to be hospitalized with confirmed omicrons to conduct a full study of the severity.

Currently, 15 people are hospitalized as confirmed cases, but the actual number is likely to be higher.

Dr. Hopkins said the earliest times to get reliable data are the weeks between Christmas and New Years and early January.

