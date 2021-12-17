Drone shot down near US base in Syria





A drone was intercepted near a military base in southern Syria on Tuesday, the US Central Command said.

U.S. Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban said in an emailed statement that two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) were tracked upon entering a deconfliction zone on Tuesday evening.

As a drone sank deeper into the deconfliction zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down, he said.

The second UAS was not engaged and probably left the area. The At-Tanf garrison is not reporting any casualties or damage to the facilities, Urban said.

Pentagon Press Secretary John KirbyJohn KirbyOvernight Defense & National Security The Senate passes a major defense bill. .

The UK Ministry of Defense said in a separate statement that a Royal Air Force typhoon brought down a drone over the base with an air-to-air missile in advanced sorting range.

It was not known who was behind the incident. NBC News, which first reported the incident on Wednesday, reported that Iran or Iran-backed militias were believed to be behind.

Kirby declined to comment on how the military determines if a drone is on an attack pattern before it leaves an incursion area, but said force protection is a priority.

We know this is an increasingly used and increasingly deadly, potentially lethal threat that these Iranian-backed militia groups are using, the use of drones, he said. declared. We are certainly doing our best to monitor and address this threat in real time, as you saw yesterday, but I won’t go into details. “

The Deconfliction Zone is located in a strategic area near the Syrian border of Tanf, which crosses Iraq and Jordan. US and international troops are there to train Syrian forces as part of a global effort to defeat ISIS.

In mid-October, the base was hit by an attack that reportedly included five drones loaded with explosive charges. However, no injuries or deaths were reported.

US officials believed that Iran had not launched this attack but had provided resources and encouraged it.

Ellen Mitchell contributed

Updated at 12:41

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/586109-drone-shot-down-near-us-base-in-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos