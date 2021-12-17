France limits British visitors amid Omicron spread





As France tightens controls amid the spread of Omicron, British travelers will face stricter rules to enter France.

Starting at midnight on Friday, people entering the UK from the UK must test negative for COVID-19 in less than 24 hours and re-test on arrival, which could be reduced to 48 hours in a second case. The test is negative.

Sightseeing tours are restricted.

In a statement, the French government said it was taking action as Britain faced a wave of Omicron cases.

Spokesperson Gabriel Attal told BFM Television: We will build a much tighter control system than we currently have.

Reduce the validity period of exams coming to France from 48 hours to 24 hours.

We limit the reasons for coming to France from the UK to French nationals and residents and their families.

Tourism or business travel is restricted for non-French or European nationals or residents.

People will have to sign up for the app and self-quarantine at a location of their choosing for seven days, controlled by security forces, but that could be reduced to 48 hours when negative testing is done in France.

The new measures apply to everyone, whether vaccinated or not.

Attal said the rules aim to delay the arrival of Omicron cases in France and allow a national booster campaign to proceed.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said carriers will be exempted amid questions about how the new policy will affect cross-channel trade.

He tweeted: I have contacted my French counterpart (Jean-Baptiste Djebbari) to confirm and the carrier remains exempt.

A spokesperson for ferry operator Brittany Ferries said: “These new measures take a toll on our Christmas season.

As with Britain, additional border controls with respect to omicron variants passing through the French population seem unnecessary, as unwelcome.

The French government will hold a special virus security meeting on Friday to address the growing pressure on hospitals from rising infections in recent weeks.

Delta is still the dominant strain in France, but omicron has spread so quickly in the UK that it is causing concern throughout the strait.

Amid tensions over Brexit between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, the approach of French fishermen and the strait immigration crisis, the French government’s move is likely to exacerbate relations between Paris and London.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday that France had now confirmed 170 positive cases, including local infections and people returning from South Africa.

The French embassy in London expected an announcement in Paris on Thursday, but said it could not confirm details of the new restrictions.

