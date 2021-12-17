The US military has vaccinated over 97% of the military





Despite the military’s phenomenal success in vaccinating the armed forces, approximately 35,000 soldiers remain unvaccinated. This number includes thousands of pending requests, mostly for religious exemptions. So far, none of these exemption requests have been granted by any of the services.

The army, which reached its vaccination deadline on Wednesday, has totally or partially vaccinated 98% of its active force, with 3,864 refusals of soldiers.

Next month, the service will begin unintentionally discharging soldiers who refuse the vaccine without an approved or pending exemption.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said vaccination was “first and foremost” about military readiness as she thanked the vaccinated soldiers and medical staff who supported the response to the pandemic.

“To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not awaiting a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to be vaccinated. Otherwise, we will initiate an involuntary separation procedure,” he said. -she said in a press release.

The military has yet to grant any of the 85 religious exemption requests it has examined, although there are still 1,661 pending requests. Six active commanders, including two battalion commanders, were relieved of their duties, while 2,767 soldiers received written reprimands from general officers for refusing vaccines.

The Army is the largest service in the Army, with nearly half a million soldiers on active duty.

The Air Force fully or partially vaccinated 97.5 percent of its active-duty personnel this week, while the Marine Corps and Navy vaccinated about 95 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Air Force began firing service members who refuse to be vaccinated. A total of 27 airmen have been separated in what is likely the first time that troops have been withdrawn from the military for failing to meet the vaccination mandate. The Air Force had the first service immunization deadline, requiring its active-duty personnel to be fully immunized by November 2.

“We don’t want to see anyone administratively discharged for not having taken the vaccine, because we want to see them take the vaccine, because it is a valid military medical requirement,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at the meeting. ‘a press briefing on Thursday. “It makes them safer, it makes their unit safer, and it is, as the secretary said, a very real preparation problem.”

The Navy has made it clear that it too will begin dealing with vaccine refusals soon.

On Wednesday, the Navy released its updated guidance that sailors who do not follow the legal order to get vaccinated will be separated.

“In order to ensure a fully vaccinated force, it is the policy of the US Navy, first, that all members of the Navy receive the vaccine as directed and, second, that all who refuse the vaccine be treated for separation as soon as possible. possible, “said Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., the chief of naval personnel.

Any sailor who has refused the vaccine but changed his mind can stay in the military.

