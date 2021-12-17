All American missionaries freed in Haiti, police say





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) The remaining members of an American missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been released, Haitian police and the religious group said Thursday.

Haiti National Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide further details.

We glorify God for answered prayer, the remaining 12 hostages are FREE! Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. Our 17 relatives are now safe and sound.

A convoy of at least a dozen vehicles, including US Embassy and Haitian National Police SUVs, brought the missionaries to Port-au-Prince airport late Thursday. noon from the offices of the missionary groups in Titanyen, north of the capital.

Previously, you could see people on the Christian Aid Ministries campus hugging and smiling.

Word of their release quickly spread to and around Berlin, Ohio, where CAM’s headquarters are located.

It’s an answer to prayer, said Ruth Miller, who worked at the reception desk at the town’s Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center.

Berlin is in Holmes County, the heart of the Ohio Amish, and many Amish and Mennonites volunteer and donate in CAM ministries.

Wes Kaufman, who attends a church where some CAM leaders also pray, said many congregations have heeded the recent request from mission groups to dedicate three days to fast and pray over the situation.

It’s amazing how God works, Kaufman said as he dined with his family at Walnut Creek at Der Dutchman, a restaurant offering traditional Amish and Mennonite dishes.

In Washington, White House Deputy Senior Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the law enforcement work and Haitian officials who helped free the hostages. We have welcomed reports that they are free and receiving the care they need after their ordeal, she said.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16. There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an 8 month old. Their Haitian driver was also kidnapped, according to a local human rights organization.

The gang leader had threatened to kill the hostages if his demands were not met. Authorities said 400 Mawozo demanded $ 1 million per person, although it is not clear whether this included children.

It is still unclear whether a ransom was paid or what efforts led to the release of the hostages.

Carleton Horst, a member of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members were among the hostages, said church members received a text Thursday morning from someone linked to the situation that all the hostages had been freed.

A mother and her five children, including two adults, belonging to the church were among the hostages. Horst, who is friends with the family, said that the church is rejoicing and is thrilled that this part of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for it.

I felt good, said Reverend Ron Marks, a pastor of the church.

From what I understand, they were treated relatively well, Marks said later at a press conference on Zoom.

Two of the hostages were released in November and three more earlier this month. They have not been identified, but members of the Hart congregation told local Michigan media that two were from Hart.

In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.

Today is the day we have hoped, prayed and worked so hard to make it happen, said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose congressional district of western Michigan includes Hart.

I would like to thank the members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all hostages. It’s a big day for families in Michigan and across the country who are concerned for the safety of loved ones, Huizenga said.

Christian Aid Ministries is primarily composed and supported by conservative Anabaptist members from various Amish, Mennonite, and allied churches characterized by such things as simple dress, a belief in non-resistance to violence, and separation from mainstream society.

The roots of the organization go back to the 1980s, when it started working in then communist Romania. It has since spread around the world but has been particularly active in Haiti.

The work of CAMs ranges from establishing churches and providing food, school supplies and other materials to those in need, to disaster relief and installing notice boards with evangelistic messages.

___

Smith reported from Berlin, Ohio. AP writer Anna Nichols in Lansing, Michigan, and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that a woman and five children who belong to the church were hostages, not four children.

