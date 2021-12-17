UK halts major ECJ demand for Northern Ireland trades





The UK government is expected to withdraw a request on Friday to remove the European Court of Justice, the final arbiter of Northern Ireland’s trade rules, to ease tensions with Brussels.

According to officials, Brexit Minister David Frost told EU chief Maros Sefcovic that governance issues will wait until they agree on practical ways to improve the flow of goods between the region and the rest of the UK, according to officials. said you can

London’s expected decline confirmed a UK briefing given to European journalists last week, but was later vehemently rejected by Downing Street.

The EU has declined to discuss the ECJ’s role as an adjudicator of the single market rules, despite pressure from the UK, including threats to trigger a Article 16 process that temporarily suspends parts of the post-Brexit trade agreement in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol kept the region as a single market to avoid the Irish island’s trade borders when the UK leaves the EU. Instead, there is a check on east-west trade across the Irish Sea.

EU member states have made it clear that using Article 16 will face strong countermeasures, including the possible disruption of the entire trade agreement post-Brexit.

The US has also pressured the UK to stop threatening to undermine the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement in Northern Ireland. Washington has refused to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum until London changes its stance.

With London’s withdrawal, UK-EU talks will now focus on reducing customs and food safety inspections and returning to governance issues that have caused major problems for businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland.

A UK official said: “The EU will not be able to address all the issues it is currently discussing, so it is willing to consider a provisional solution that addresses the most serious issues.” “However, such an interim agreement should put an end to the ECJ, which settles disputes between us and the EU now and in the future.”

The UK has said it can now accept an arbitration mechanism governing other elements of the EU-UK withdrawal agreement. .

Meanwhile, the European Commission is due to propose a bill on Friday that would allow Northern Ireland to continue receiving medicines from the UK.

Pharmaceutical companies said it would be impossible to comply with a regulatory framework tailored to the region. To avoid disruptions in supply, Brussels will accept UK regulatory agency-approved drugs sourced from the UK as long as they are marked for UK use only.

The changes will also allow the use of new cancer and other drugs as soon as they are approved in the UK.

But while the UK has curtailed its demands for a completely frictionless trade between the UK and Northern Ireland, the two sides are still a long way from key trade issues. At least 200 British companies have stopped sending goods to Northern Ireland since Britain left the European Union, according to British officials.

Brussels is heading to Northern Ireland and has offered to cut checks on goods that are unlikely to make its way into Ireland and the broader single market, such as supermarket deliveries. Says one form per truck will cut customs checks in half. Food and animal health screenings will be reduced by 80%.

“Their proposal does not eliminate the need for a single product to go through customs as it does at borders. All they do is reduce the number of boxes on the form and leave the most cumbersome boxes intact. Filling out only 20 boxes instead of 40 on a form doesn’t seem like a huge reduction in checks,” said one British official.

London wants the talks to end early next year before the campaign for Northern Ireland elections in May begins. The Democratic Unionist Party, the largest party in its parliament, continues to oppose the protocol, with the nationalist party Sinpain, expected to overtake it in May, backing it.

