Terrorism remains a pervasive threat around the world





WASHINGTON

Terrorist groups remained a persistent and pervasive threat around the world until last year, the US State Department concluded Thursday in a new assessment.

The United States and its partners have made significant progress against terrorist organizations, the report on Western counterterrorism efforts concludes until the end of 2020, the last year of former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House. However, he said the terrorist threat has become more geographically dispersed across regions of the world.

The report says that although the Islamic State terrorist group lost all of the territory it seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to wage a global terrorist campaign, carrying out deadly attacks in the region. world, killing more people in 2020 than in any previous. year.

The report says al-Qaida and its affiliates suffered the significant loss of two key leaders, but their networks continued to exploit undergoverned spaces, conflict zones and security loopholes in the Middle East to acquire terrorist resources and carry out terrorist attacks.

FILE – A soldier walks past rubble following an attack on the Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on February 1, 2021. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The State Department concluded that al-Qaida has increased its presence abroad, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, where affiliates AQAP, al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa and Jamaat Nasr al -Islam wal Muslimin in the Sahel remain among the most active. and dangerous terrorist groups around the world.

In addition, he added, Iran has continued to support acts of terrorism at regional and global levels in 2020. At regional level, Iran has supported proxies and partner groups in Bahrain, Iraq, in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

FILE – Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Basra, Iraq on December 7, 2021.

The report says senior al-Qaida officials continued to reside in Iran and facilitate terrorist operations from there. Globally, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Force remained the main Iranian actors involved in supporting recruitment, financing and terrorist plots in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. .

The State Department report said the global COVID-19 pandemic had complicated the terrorist landscape, creating both challenges and opportunities for terrorist groups. As the pandemic disrupted travel, financing and terrorist operations, terrorist groups have adapted their approaches and appeals, using the internet to continue to radicalize others to violence and inspire attacks around the world.

ISIS has exploited the crisis to reinforce violent extremist narratives, proclaiming to supporters that the virus is God’s wrath against the West, the report concluded.

Despite the lingering terrorist threat, the report says the United States continues to play a major role in pursuing ISIS foreign terrorist fighters and in mobilizing allied countries to fight global terrorism.

He said to ensure that Islamic State fighters captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces never return to the battlefield, the United States has continued to lead by example by bringing back its citizens and pursuing them. if applicable, including 10 charged with a range of terrorism-related crimes. crimes.

