Heathrow Airport: New Travel Restrictions from UK to Italy





Italy is the birthplace of pizza and pasta, famous for its amazing architecture and luxurious cars.

With destinations like Rome, Naples and Venice, it’s no surprise that Italy is one of the most popular vacation destinations.

More than 15 flights depart from Heathrow every day.

Read more: France bans non-essential travel to and from the UK

Many people have not been able to get there since the coronavirus pandemic began. Before Covid-19, around 4 million Brits traveled there each year.

And with the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Italian government has tightened restrictions again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new travel restrictions if you’re traveling to Italy.

The new Italy travel restrictions came into effect on December 16th.

Entry requirements for travel to Italy

As with many countries, you must be able to present proof of immunizations when traveling to Italy.

If you can prove that you have been vaccinated, you can enter Italy without self-isolation.

You must fill out the passenger search form and present evidence of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of entering Italy.

If you have not been vaccinated or cannot prove that you have been vaccinated, you should:

Fill out the Find Passengers form. Please present evidence of negative PCR or antigen test performed within 48 hours of entry into Italy. Inform the Prevention Division of your local health authority of your entry. Travel to your final destination in Italy by private transport. Quarantine for 5 days. After 5 days, another PCR or antigen test is done.

Let us know what you think about Christmas lockdown in our short survey.

Children under the age of 18 do not need to be quarantined when traveling with their vaccinated parents, and PCR or antigen tests are negative for those over 6 years of age.

Italy’s coronavirus restrictions

People entering Italy are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, where social distancing is not possible, except for children under the age of six.

Masks are always compulsory during the festival in the Yellow Zone and in some cities and city centers.

People should also avoid gatherings and maintain a 1 meter distance.

Want to stay up-to-date on the latest news from one of America’s largest airports? Then sign up for our free HeathrowLive newsletter.

Twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays, we bring you the latest news and important news about major airports.

From the latest travel rules and restrictions to fascinating insights into the airport and its history, all the latest happenings and progress.

Signing up is simple. Just click here to visit our Newsletter Preferences Center, enter your email in the top box and select the newsletter you want to receive.

It takes less than a minute and costs nothing to get the latest articles and great journalism straight to your inbox.

A Green Pass is required to enter Italy’s hospitality and leisure venues. A certificate of immunization or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 will be accepted.

The NHS Covid Pass is also accepted as a Super Green Pass, which is required to access most hospitality and leisure facilities.

Children 12 years of age and older cannot be issued a Super Green Pass with negative results as proof of full vaccination or recovery.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs travel advice, “No travel is at risk during COVID-19. For example, due to the new COVID-19 strain, countries may further restrict travel or introduce new rules in a short time. Travel agents or airlines Check with any transportation changes that may delay your trip home.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, you may have to stay there until you test negative. You may also need to be treated there.”

Want the latest news from across Berkshire? Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter so you don’t miss any news.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.getreading.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/heathrow-airport-italys-new-travel-22490433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos