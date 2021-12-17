Has COVID made us too clean?





But there are aspects of our response that may shock future generations, even though we can barely take note of them just yet.

For example: the extreme cleanliness that now characterizes our lives.

For more than two years, this cleanliness has been dispensed in the form of jets, wipes and sprays, and is often considered an unalloyed good.

But for scientists looking back, its advantages (and, to be fair, we didn’t initially know how COVID had spread) could be outweighed by serious disadvantages.

Already, long before March 2020, researchers had started to wonder how we affected the cleanliness of the modern world which really accelerated after World War II.

In 2019, environmentalist Rob Dunn, who has written extensively on the tiny organisms that coexist with us in our homes and on our bodies, told me that the average American now spends about 23 hours a day in a car or in a house or in an office building.

Dunn, a state professor in North Carolina, said people recently asked children to spend at least four hours a day outdoors, and they were so far away. But even though we were spending four hours a day outdoors, it’s so different from anything in our recent history or evolutionary history that it’s really a new moment in our biology, I think.

For hundreds of thousands of years, humans have lived primarily outdoors, learning to inhabit a world filled with trees, leaves, and dirt.

But that has changed a lot over the past century, with unintended consequences.

Much of the most striking research into these consequences has resulted from an unexpected quirk in history that shifted the Russian-Finnish border after World War II. When the post-war border was drawn, it divided communities, people who had previously lived together and got married.

There was nothing genetically different about the people on both sides, but suddenly they were separated by politics. And their realities would turn out to be extremely divergent.

On the Russian side, the old ways have remained. Agriculture has remained central and few modern conveniences have filtered out.

On the Finnish side, a modern democratic state has flourished. People have built clean houses, office buildings and schools. And they spent most of their time there, helped by a new crop of cleaning products.

Ultimately, as Dunn recounted in his book Never Home Alone: ​​From Microbes to Millipedes, Camel Crickets, and Honeybees, the Natural History of Where We Live, scientists began to notice something strange. that was happening.

On the Finnish side of the border, there has been an astronomical increase in autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

On the Russian side, the incidence of these diseases was low.

In the late 1990s, scientists noticed that allergies to peanuts and other things were also much higher on the Finnish side of the border. About a quarter of the children had hay fever on the Finnish side. Almost no child had hay fever on the Russian side.

And Finland was not alone. In richer, more modern, and cleaner parts of the world, autoimmune problems were on the increase.

Cleanliness, of course, has major, major benefits. He has helped modern cities to prosper, without becoming breeding grounds for disease. It makes medicine, especially surgery, much safer. (You wouldn’t want a surgeon with dirty hands – which was common in the early 1800s.)

But extreme cleanliness in our daily life, coupled with strong cleaning products and plenty of time inside, seems to have a demonstrable impact on our bodies. Scientists are still trying to understand the nature of this impact by studying the gap between Russia and Finland, as well as other gaps (such as between Asia and Australia).

And that was before 2020, and a new coronavirus that swept the world.

At first, it seemed like this new virus could spread to surfaces. Store shelves were therefore emptied of hand sanitizer.

My husband, a former chemist, decided to make his own hand sanitizer. But even the specialist suppliers were running out of key ingredients (apparently there are other chemists out there).

By the end of 2020 and early 2021, however, experts had started begging the public to stop the cleanup, in order to avoid COVID. No less a scientific force than the journal Nature published an article with the title: COVID-19 rarely spreads through surfaces. So why are we still deep cleaning?

Healthy air, as Joseph Allen of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health has long pointed out, should have been our real goal.

But, even though the CDC belatedly discouraged heavy-duty cleaning in most situations, the cleaning continued. (The same goes for the associated costs: the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, for example, spent nearly half a billion dollars on remediation in 2020 alone.)

And the disinfection of keyboards, grocery store treadmills and children’s hands still continues, underpinned by a seemingly flawless logic: Cleaner is better. And better to be safe than sorry.

Dunn, however, says what we think of as a cleanup is often questionable. I always think of the ad that says it kills 99% of germs. And for me, in light of Darwin’s ideas on natural selection, it’s still the worst proportion to kill.

He says we can never eliminate microbial life. Deprived of all those species that we need for our bodies to function normally: skin microbes and beneficial microbes in leaves and soil. They left. But what are we leaving behind?

Dunn likens our new cleansing regimen to a party where all the gentle-mannered people are thrown into, and only the tough guys stay … and are now allowed to run the show. (Although he notes that simple hand washing is ideal, as it kills what most recently happened to your hands, but leaves your good germs intact.)

For scientists, the next few years are going to be spent answering the question: what has all this deep cleaning done to us?

I wouldn’t be surprised if, in 10 or 20 years, researchers devote considerable effort to examining the substances we use to cleanse and how our immune systems have coped with these substances.

Then there is the question of whether a generation of children wasted much of the time spent outdoors during a critical period in their physical development, depriving their bodies of the beneficial microbes that exist in the soil. and on the leaves.

In some large cities in Europe and Asia, where lockdowns sometimes prevented people from leaving their homes, this will almost certainly be the case.

But there is no reason to wait years for doctoral students and faculty to start wondering what the pros and cons of our new cleansing regimes are. Better start asking now.

Follow Kara Miller on Twitter @karaemiller.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/16/business/has-covid-made-us-too-clean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos