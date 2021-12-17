Boris Johnson was penalized for a Christmas party as the Conservative Party lost a seat it had held for nearly 200 years. – POLITICO





Britain’s Liberal Democrats won a major victory in the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday, taking the Conservative Party’s seat since its founding almost two centuries ago.

The Liberal Democrats overturned a majority of nearly 23,000 votes to win the seat with more than 46% turnout on Thursday. Their nominee, Helen Morgan, won 17,957 votes, Conservative Neil Shastri-Hurst received 12,032 and Labour’s Ben Wood came in third with 3,686 votes.

The fact that the vote had taken place in the first place was a huge own goal for the Conservatives. The by-elections were triggered by the resignation of former Secretary of State Owen Patterson after the government failed to prevent his 30-day suspension for violating lobbying rules.

Results The contest came amid a flood of damaging news stories last year claiming that Downing Street employees held a party when Britain was under COVID restrictions. Regional issues such as concerns about agricultural policy after Brexit also played a role.

Speaking directly to Johnson in his victory speech on Friday, Morgan said that instead of taking steps to support Shropshire farmers, he would spend time misleading the country about how you and your office partyed during lockdown. Tonight the folks in North Shropshire said enough. They said you are unfit to lead and want a change.

JL Partners’ Pollster James Johnson reiterated his view that news coverage of Downing Street’s Christmas party was decisive.

He explained that the results were very important, noting that the gap with the ruling party was the biggest in a defensive by-election since 2014, when the British Independence Party won the European Skeptics seat. It was also the third biggest swing against the Conservatives in a by-election since 1945.

By-elections are often exaggerated. But just two weeks ago, Labor had only swinging 10.3 percent against the Conservatives in Old Bexley. Johnson said one big change has happened since the release of the Christmas party video, and that’s what happened. We already knew the significance of the event, with the Conservatives lagging far behind Labor in leveling by voting. These results materialize the impact of brand changes to date and show that we are in a very different world now when it comes to public opinion.

Conservative MP Roger Gale said the defeat reflects the genuine anger voters feel against Downing Street. The Prime Minister now has a Christmas break to regroup. In the midst of a pandemic, no one wants a leadership challenge, but one more strike and back.

new year, new johnson

The Conservatives are now expected to double their proclamation commitments—what the Prime Minister wants to explain as a people’s priority.”

Matt Goodwin, a professor of political science at the University of Kent, said Johnson’s outcome was not the end of the world because it is common for governments to continue to win the next general election while losing mid-election losses. But he warned that the walls were closing.

The defeat further weakens the prime minister and makes him more vulnerable, according to former Conservative MP David Gauke, but the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus means attempts to get rid of him in January are impossible.

Others on the Conservative backbench agree that Johnson has time to rebound, but he’s currently under tremendous pressure to revamp his closest team.

Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowden downplayed the impact of the defeat and rejected the idea of ​​suggesting that Johnson’s leadership was undermined. He acknowledged that although the result was a backlash against the party, there had been little change in British politics.

An investigation into the Downing Street Party held during lockdown would show the public that Johnson was honest when he said he wasn’t violating restrictions, Dowden added.

He told BBC Radio 4. He told BBC Radio 4. It was in the interest of the voters.

And Shastri-Hurst, who challenged the Conservative party, argued that winning a by-election was not easy after the party had been in power for 11 years.

rip dem win

After years of struggling to sway the public image of the most pro-European party in British politics, the Liberal Democrats will be delighted with their victory.

The Liberal Democrats’ result, this year’s second by-election victory, reinforced hopes that this victory could be replicated across the Conservative core if the center party campaigned on local issues, created a credible alternative to the Conservative Party, and demonstrated legitimacy. out of Brexit.

Morgan, a 46-year-old accountant, has full local qualifications and both she and her husband work for local businesses. As a parish councilor, she campaigned for road safety and formed a COVID-19 response group. Her by-election campaign focused heavily on curtailing the area’s ambulance service.

Morgan admitted that he had borrowed votes from other opposition parties, but Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey has signaled that he may not seek an official deal with Labor to face the Conservatives in the next general election and that voters will have to settle it. . yourself again.

