Schools, police warn of threats to shoot U.S. schools on TikTok





TikTok is a popular abbreviated video app among teens.

Angela Lang / CNET

Law enforcement and school districts across the country said Thursday they were aware of anonymous posts on a short TikTok video that alleged school shootings were taking place in the United States on December 17, but concluded that the threat was not credible.

The alleged threats have prompted school districts across the country to take precautions. Police departments across the country have also said they will be monitoring schools more closely than they usually do.

State Schools in Baltimore County, Maryland tweeted that law enforcement officials had investigated a threat and “determined it was from Arizona and was not credible.” Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to questions about the video she referred to in the tweet.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement but could not find “evidence of such threats originating or spreading through TikTok.” CNET was unable to find a TikTok video explicitly indicating that school shootings were planned. However, several viral videos, including one with over 2 million views, were posted by anonymous users who said they were “praying for all schools” on Friday.

Two videos CNET sent to TikTok are now unavailable. TikTok did not immediately respond to questions about whether or not the company had removed these videos. The company has rules against threats or incitement to violence and has said it may suspend or ban accounts that do so. TikTok also encourages users to stop and think before entering online challenges and notes that some challenges are hoaxes.

Reports of suspected school shootings threats on TikTok and other social media platforms have prompted schools to warn parents and ask the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

In Glenview, Ill., The Glenview Police Department said it was “aware of a circulating social media threat involving school shootings and bomb threats to all schools” in country. He said there was no “credible information” about the threat related to an Illinois school.

Officials from the Tooele County School District in Utah said they were aware of a “national trend in which students are posting a threat of gun violence in schools on social media.”

“We believe it is from TikTok, but it has also been seen on Instagram and Facebook,” district officials said in a post. According to the district, several outlets said the threat started as a way for children to miss school, but “turned into something much more disturbing.” The neighborhood did not list the outlets it referred to.

A spokesperson for Glenview Village, Tooele County School District and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The concerns raised by police and school districts come as social media sites come under closer scrutiny of the damage their platforms can do to children. Officials from Google-owned TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube have testified before U.S. lawmakers about child safety online.

TikTok has previously been criticized for harmful challenges that encourage users to put Tide capsules in their mouths or overdose on allergy medication. There were also reports of challenges that turned out to be hoaxes. Fact-checking website Snopes, for example, reported in October that there was little evidence to suggest slapping a teacher was a real challenge on TikTok despite media reports.

