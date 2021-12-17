Omicron: The first death from mutants in England was an unvaccinated conspiracy theorist.





It is claimed that the first person to die from the Omicron strain in the UK was an unvaccinated conspiracy theorist.

A man named only John made this claim by calling the LBC’s Nick Ferraris radio show.

John of Smithfield said his sister said his stepfather had died of omicrons in a hospital in Northampton.

He said his sister knew it was his stepfather because he had received information from a doctor at the hospital.

This claim was made on the Nick Ferraris LBC Show (PA).

He had never been vaccinated, John said of his stepfather.

My sister was upset, but on the other hand, she was a little upset that he never had this vaccine.

She had an argument with him at the end of October about the very issue of vaccination.

He thought it was a conspiracy. Although he was an intelligent person, the various information available online and from various media sources is not an actual conspiracy theory.

He said his stepfather fell ill earlier this month and died on Monday.

I had nothing to do with him, my sister said so.

From what she told me they [doctors] I called her every day.

John said his stepfather seemed to be doing better before going downhill at first.

He was healthy, ate healthy, did not smoke, and had not drank alcohol in nearly 30 years.

He added that if the stepfather had been vaccinated, he could still be alive.

If he had been vaccinated, he would probably still be here. He may be sick, but he is still here.

If you’ve been vaccinated and got boosters, you’ll be fine. He said those who didn’t get it, they are the ones to worry about now.

