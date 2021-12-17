Why did the United States just sanction Bangladesh?





Welcome to the South Asian foreign policy dossier.

This week’s highlights: What the sanctions mean for US-Bangladesh relations, Taliban officials are lashing out against their Pakistani boss, and India is strengthening ties with Sri Lanka.

If you would like to have South Asia Brief delivered to your inbox every Thursday, please sign up here.

US issues sanctions on Bangladesh paramilitary force

Last Friday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against an elite Bangladesh paramilitary force, citing serious human rights violations. It also sanctioned the current director of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and five former senior RAB officials, including a travel ban for Benazir Ahmed, now Bangladesh’s top police chief. (The United States has also imposed sanctions on entities and individuals in China, Myanmar, and North Korea.)

The new sanctions came on International Human Rights Day, and this is the first time Washington has sanctioned Dhaka, which it has described as a key partner. While the United States is likely to want to maintain a strong relationship with Bangladesh, the move has already dealt a blow to bilateral relations. Some Bangladeshi officials downplayed the impact of the sanctions, but others criticized them.

Sanctioning the RAB makes sense from a human rights perspective: the force has committed more than 1,200 extrajudicial killings and 170 enforced disappearances over the past two decades, according to Bangladeshi human rights group Odhikar. It makes less sense from a geopolitical point of view. The US emphasized the partnership with Bangladesh, suggesting a willingness to overlook its human rights record. A 2019 US State Department document identified areas for potential cooperation with Dhaka, from counterterrorism to trade.

In February, US officials met in Washington with the chief of the Bangladeshi army, then embroiled in a corruption scandal. At the time, a spokesperson for the US military said the two armies shared a close partnership. And last month, senior State Department official Kelly Keiderling visited Dhaka and expressed his desire to expand the relationship. The sanctions came a few weeks later.

So what gives? One possibility is that the Biden administration has decided to make Bangladesh an important target in its campaign to promote democracy. (This would explain Washington’s decision not to invite Dhaka to last week’s Democracy Summit.) But it would run counter to Keiderling’s recent comments, suggesting that the United States views Bangladesh as not having sufficient strategic value to justify a close partnership.

US sanctions could also be a wake-up call to warn Bangladesh of the risks of its growing relationship with China. But that’s also unlikely given that Dhaka’s sanction could bring her closer to Beijing. Bangladesh is currently seeking to balance its relations with China, the United States and India. But he might be more receptive to Beijing’s overtures if Washington continues to target its human rights record.

The most likely explanation is that the United States has simply sought to push Bangladesh on its human rights record, not to abandon the relationship. As a former Dhaka-based US diplomat put it, sanctioning the RAB may just be a snap given long-standing concerns about its actions. On Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson insisted the United States was still seeking cooperation, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a call with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

But the damage is done. For Bangladesh, sanctioning the RAB amounts to an attack on an institution that has successfully carried out counterterrorism and narcotics operations. In an ideal world, Dhaka would eliminate the RAB’s culture of impunity, resulting in the removal of sanctions and a boost to US-Bangladesh relations. But in reality, an increasingly undemocratic Dhaka is unlikely to hold back the force.

Taliban leaders criticize Pakistan. Several senior Taliban leaders last week had strong words for their longtime boss Pakistan in media interviews. A leading spokesperson accused the Pakistani government of not adhering to Islam, a vitriol that highlights the disagreements between Kabul and Islamabade, even though Pakistan might have expected its relations with Kabul to fail. improve with his Taliban ally now in power. The Taliban have also refused to recognize the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The Taliban’s scathing criticism of Pakistan may be a political tactic to gain Afghan legitimacy, an effort to telegraph a message that the group is not a Pakistani proxy. Development does not bode well for the Pakistani government. Critics could embolden the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks in recent days after rejecting an extension of a month-long truce reached with Islamabad last month. The ceasefire expired on December 9.

Blinkens’ Indo-Pacific political speech. On Tuesday, Blinken delivered a political speech in Jakarta, Indonesia, which underscored Washington’s commitment to the free and open vision of the Indo-Pacific, first articulated by the Trump administration. India is a strong supporter of the Indo-Pacific policy, and she probably appreciated Blinkens’ comment on Washington’s goal of linking our allies with our partners as we did with the Quad, referring to the Dialogue. quadrilateral on security, which the United States and India are members of.

But the relative lack of focus of discourse on South Asia may have disappointed New Delhi. Washington’s Indo-Pacific calculation has traditionally placed East and Southeast Asia more strategically than India’s backyard, one of the few disconnections in relations American-Indian. However, the United States’ position could change as China deepens its presence in South Asia, including by force, as was the case with China’s 2020 border clash with India.

Little relief for Afghanistan. Aid officials continue to paint the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan bluntly. Millions of people are at risk of starving to death, and little financial aid is reaching the country, which depended on international support for about 75 percent of its spending when the Taliban took power.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, said: I have been with WFP for a long time, over 20 years, and I have never seen a crisis arise. unfold and escalate at the rate and scale that we see. Were now really in a race against time.

Encouragingly, the World Bank has announced that it will transfer $ 280 million in humanitarian aid to United Nations aid agencies in Afghanistan. But aid alone will not bring relief to a country facing economic collapse.

[The] The United States won the Afghan war by [a] traditional sense in three hours, but in reality they could not deploy a sustainable political system in two decades.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a speech this week

India is preparing a major financial aid package for Sri Lanka, where the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism-dependent economy hard. The aid will target Sri Lanka’s food, health and energy sectors and will also involve currency swapping. The economic aid is the second granted to Sri Lanka by a South Asian neighbor this year. In June, Bangladesh provided a loan of $ 200 million.

India’s movement may have a geopolitical motivation. New Delhi’s relations with Colombo have stalled in recent months. Earlier this year, the Sri Lankan government ended an Indian-backed investment project in capital cities, a blow to India as China ramps up infrastructure investments in Sri Lanka.

But in recent weeks, the tide has started to turn. China and Sri Lanka are arguing over Colombos’ refusal to pay a Chinese company that supplied contaminated fertilizer. India has capitalized on the dispute by sending its own fertilizer exports to Sri Lanka, and in recent days the two countries have held high-level economic talks that resulted in the new aid package.

Analyst Kriti Shah writes about how India has changed its policy towards Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in South Asian Voices. Engaging with a select group of Taliban leaders and working with regional partners allows greater leeway in Afghanistan, attempting to counter the increased influence of its strategic competitors, she writes.

Kuensel editorial calls for action to tackle the growing problem of house fires in Bhutan. He argues that although the country has strengthened its earthquake response capacity, we still have to rely on buckets and other utensils to fight the fires despite all the homes that have been lost to them.

A Hindu editorial warns that rising inflation could jeopardize India’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The onus is on New Delhi to deepen fuel tax cuts and address other supply-side issues to prevent inflation from hurting the recovery, he argues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/12/16/bangladesh-us-sanctions-paramilitary-force/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos