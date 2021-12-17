An airline website crashed as people raced for UK-France flights.





The EasyJet website crashed early today as people searching for last-minute flights to France before enforcing strict restrictions on visitors from the UK.

Searches for UK-France flights surged today. Photo: Screenshots from Google Trends.

From 00:00 on Saturday, December 18th, you will be allowed to enter France only for unavoidable circumstances. French nationals and residents of all nationalities are guaranteed and allowed entry, but not those wishing to visit for sightseeing, business or family Christmas visits.

Read More: New UK-France Restrictions: No Tourist Visits and Quarantine Announcements

Before the EasyJet site crashed, searches for flights to France increased fivefold (550%) and prices were high. The flight from London to Bordeaux on Air France tomorrow (17th December), the eve of the rule’s implementation, was showing 520 this afternoon.

The number of people seeking refunds for EasyJet flights has also increased by 3,850%.

Some EasyJet flights are fully booked. Photo: Screenshot taken from EasyJet website

A search on EasyJet for a flight from Manchester to Paris tomorrow (17th December) is currently seeing 40 people looking at tickets while 50 people are looking at the London to Paris flight.

Several flights scheduled to depart tomorrow are already fully booked.

This surge in bookings will, of course, decrease once new restrictions are put in place, and travel agencies have expressed disappointment as they face a second Christmas period that has been severely impacted by the coronavirus.

Brittany Ferries spokeswoman Nigel Wonnacott said: “Obviously we are very upset about introducing additional controls for travelers from the UK.

Omicron variants are distributed in France and the UK.

These new border controls seem unnecessary and unwelcome to us. About 22,000 passengers are booked to travel between England and France during the Christmas period (19 December – 2 January).

That’s far from the 2.5 million passengers it usually carries in a year, and with the exception of Covid, these new restrictions don’t help with our recovery plans.

With great respect for the guidelines, the company will, of course, apply these new rules starting tomorrow Friday evening.

A Eurostar spokesperson told Connexion: Our immediate focus is caring for our customers who once again face chaos during their Christmas travels. We offer free exchanges or e-vouchers for those who need to change their plans.

We understand and fully support the need for governments to tighten travel restrictions for public health reasons and help contain the virus as new strains emerge, and we are advising passengers accordingly.

However, once the variant is established and spread within the community, such restrictions will serve no further purpose. It’s absolutely proven and important that it’s no longer in place than necessary.

Going forward, we urge governments to commit now to a clear, consistent and sustainable approach to addressing these future challenges beyond the onset and end of abrupt travel that costs people, businesses and the economy significant.

