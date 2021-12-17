Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Horan are the best players in American football after USWNT and NWSL success





Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman was named American Football Young Player of the Year for 2021 after a successful rookie campaign, while Lindsey Horan won the senior American Football Player of the Year award. The winners were announced live Thursday during Futbol Americas on ESPN +.

For Rodman, the award crowns a sensational first season in which she became the youngest player to be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) at the age of 18, becoming second overall.

Rodman, the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman, had enrolled at Washington State University but decided to turn pro before playing a college game. When she joined the Washington Spirit, she found herself at a malfunctioning club off the pitch – but she still thrived, solidifying as a go-to starter and leading the Spirit to win the NWSL Championship.

Rodman made an instant impact, scoring in his debut in the NWSL Challenge Cup and continued his good form. Her seven goals and seven assists in all competitions topped the league and she was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year.

When it was first written, Rodman drew attention to his last name, but objected to accounts linking his athletic talent to his father, instead crediting his mother, Michelle Rodman, for being competitive while by promising to make a name for himself.

Prior to her NWSL debut, Rodman was already known as the direct and quick threat to the United States Women’s National Under-20 Team, totaling eight goals and six assists in qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup, which was later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. . But she vowed before her professional debut to expand her game and be “funky on the ball,” a promise she kept despite a tumultuous first experience at a professional club.

Spirit players had complained that team coach Richie Burke was verbally abusive, but the club’s CEO and owner refused to fire him until the NWSL intervened and banned Burke. A brawl between the owners broke out, turning ugly at times, with the players joining the fray and demanding that Steve Baldwin sell his controlling stake to Y. Michele Kang.

A COVID-19 outbreak also forced the Spirit to forgo two regular season games at one point.

Rodman got his first call-up at a USWNT senior camp in November for a trip to Australia, which will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand, but withdrew for undisclosed reasons. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has said he expects her to be called up again for the USWNT’s January camp.

Rodman got 48% of the overall votes for Young Player of the Year. Midfielder Catarina Macario (32%) and third defender Emily Fox (13%).

For player of the year, Horan got 36% of the vote, followed by Carli Lloyd (29%) and Rose Lavelle (19%).

This year, for the first time since US Soccer began its year-end awards for top players, fans were allowed to contribute to the vote. Fans made up 15% of the overall tally, with votes from U.S. national team players, coaches, media and other stakeholders counting for the remainder.

For Horan, his award comes after a productive year for club and country, including a bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Horan, 27, finished the year tied for second in assists (5) and fourth in goals (6) for the USWNT, including one goal and one assist during the Olympic Games. But she was pushed into a defensive midfielder role due to Julie Ertz’s injury, and Horan has played in all six games of the tournament, starting five.

In NWSL action, Horan only appeared 14 games due to the Olympics, but was part of the NWSL Best XI second team and helped the Portland Thorns win the NWSL Shield as the top team in the during the regular season. She also scored once in the Thorns’ NWSL Challenge Cup preseason tournament.

Horan won the US Soccer Young Female of the Year award in 2013.

