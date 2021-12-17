FTSE 100 Live Dec 17: Black Friday Early Christmas Shopping Boosts UK Retail Sales, High Street Omicron Variation, Interest Rate Outlook, Nasdaq Stocks Down





R

Today’s etail sales figures showed busier downtown and retail parks before the omicron strain shattered confidence.

The Bureau of Statistics said online sales were at the lowest level of the epidemic in November as shoppers went out to buy early Christmas presents and close Black Friday deals.

FTSE 100 Live Friday Live Updates Show Latest Updates 1639744027 Stocks rise in lunchtime trading

Both the FTSE 100 and 250 are on the rise this lunchtime after a quiet opening.

The Blue Chip Index rose 21 points (0.3%) and the 250 Index rose 32 points (0.2%). British Airways owner IAG sits at the top of the FTSE, closely followed by commodities stocks such as Polymetal International, Fresnillo and miner Anglo American.

The sell-off in tech stocks, which hit the FTSE 100 in early trading, has eased somewhat. Baillie Giffords Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which has invested 5% of its portfolio in Tesla, previously fell to 3% but is now down 1.7%.

1639743841Helical prepares for a new London office project and the stock rises.

Landlord and real estate developer Helical has signed 160 million deals, providing a significant office renovation project to work on in London.

The companies said they had exchanged an agreement to acquire a single-asset company that owns 100 New Bridge Street, an intermediate office block between Farringdon and Blackfriars stations used by law firm Baker McKenzie.

Helical’s share price rose 7.49p to 435.49p.

1639742794 Delayed Cannabis Trade in UK SPAC

Efforts to bring the cannabis business to market are being delayed by former builders looking to take advantage of the global stock market boom in SPAC.

UK SPAC listed on AIM says its deal with medical cannabis company Hellenic Dynamics is taking longer than expected due to regulatory scrutiny and complex due diligence.

The Greek business in Germany and Greece is taking longer than expected to verify because it is abroad.

UK SPAC President Peter Jay said: Also, since Hellenic is one of the first London-listed medicinal cannabis growers, the FCA understandably and appropriately takes a long time to consider and review such applications. Provides information about Hellenics products and reviews company systems, procedures, controls and licenses.

UK SPAC signed a deal with Hellenic in the summer and hopes to complete the reverse takeover by October. Last month, the schedule was pushed back to the end of January. Jay said he wants the two companies to close the deal as soon as possible.

1639741698JM’s slimming continues

CHEMICALS expert Johnson Matthey blamed the pharmaceutical sector’s “challenging” market when it sold its health business to a US private equity firm for $325 million.

The sale has been heating up after the shocking move that the stock plunged to a 12-month low after FTSE 100 Group sold its battery division.

The company expects to receive $150 million in cash upon completion of the compound transaction with New York medical investor Altaris.

1639738400Citys top trading house Live from the floor…

I’m standing in the middle of the city’s biggest exchange, listening to the flash of billions of dollars passing by.

In the heart of the city, just near Liverpool Street station, TP ICAP executes 24 million transactions a year worth $350 trillion.

If you include weekends and holidays, that’s nearly a trillion dollars a day. 41 billion per hour. Or 11 million per second.

There are over 650 brokers trading interest rates, credit, offshore, short-term money markets and boring old stocks. (In this town, staples like Gordon Gekkos lunch are for cowards.)

1639737036HSBC fined again for money laundering charges

HSBC was fined $64 million today for a serious weakness in money laundering, which recently took a toll on the global bank’s reputation.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the bank experienced unacceptable failures between 2010 and 2018, including inadequate monitoring and risk assessment.

The fine comes days after competitor NatWest was fined $265 million for money laundering. Investigations have revealed that criminal gangs have deposited hundreds of millions of pounds in more than 50 NatWest locations.

1639735631 tech stocks under pressure

The high-value sector endured the face of market turmoil today as the dust finally subsided in a critical week in the fight to contain inflation.

The pressure on London-listed tech stocks came after Wall Street’s Apple, Tesla and Microsoft fell more than 3% as investors reacted to Fed guidance this week on three rate hikes in 2022.

High interest rates tend to reduce the attractiveness of technology-focused stocks that are highly valued around strong future cash flows.

Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which has invested 5% of its portfolio in Tesla, led the FTSE 100 decline at 1325p, down 3% or 34.5p.

AI cybersecurity firm Darktrace also lost 10.2p to 400.8p, posting a sluggish final session before being relegated to the FTSE 250 index on Monday.

Lloyds Banking Group continued to improve on hopes of another hike in February or March following yesterday’s margin-boosting hike on UK interest rates.

The stock added half a penny to 47p compared to 44.5p on Wednesday afternoon.

The other upside included the FTSE 100 index down 6.15 points to 7254.46, British Airways owner IAG up 2.1 points to 129.1p. The FTSE 250 closed down 11.99 points at 22,635.97.

The stock price of Next rose 114p to 7872p on strong apparel sales in November, but Boohoo, listed on AIM after yesterday’s earnings warning, has no rest.

The share price fell further 3.95p to 102.1p as City analysts reviewed the target price. Barclays’ Andrew Ross cut from 395p to 135p, adding that while some pressure is temporary, it will be difficult for Boohoo to build confidence in the short term.

Elsewhere in AIM, Tekmar rose from 2.5p to 50.5p after securing a contract to supply cable protection systems to the massive Dogger Bank wind farm on the northeast coast.

1639731420 Halifax predicts UK house prices will grow around 1% next year.

UK home price growth could stay in the 2% range next year and will not match the surge seen during the pandemic, mortgage lender Halifax predicts.

Halifax expects a growth rate of around 1%, but its new outlook report warns that forecast uncertainty remains very high.

During the coronavirus crisis, many have re-evaluated the space they want and where they want to live, and energized the market while offering attractive mortgage deals. There was also a stamp duty holiday that ends at the end of September.

1639731173 Little consolation for retailers

Capital Economics said strong retail sales in November will provide comfort to retailers who are going through a difficult Christmas period due to Omicron.

Retail sales for November were up 1.4% month-over-month, lower than the city’s forecast of 0.8%.

British economist Bethany Beckett said: “Part of this strength is related to a recovery in fuel sales after September’s panic buying caused October sales to decline.

However, after Black Friday, it showed a larger increase than usual, and mainly people who started shopping for Christmas early due to concerns about product shortages and delays in delivery.

1639730042FTSE 100 Stable, Scottish Mortgage Low

Boohoo shares came under further pressure today, falling another 3% before falling 0.5% or 0.4p to settle at 105.65p. Last February it was 373p.

Today’s sell-off did not help the overall weakness in the tech sector as rising bond yields undermine the attractiveness of high-growth stocks.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust lost 2% in the FTSE 100 index after Tesla, which accounts for 5% of its portfolio, fell 5% on Wall Street last night.

The FTSE 100 index rose 7.73 points to 7268.34, driven by the resilience of mining stocks, including BHP.

MoD supplier Qinetiq led the FTSE 250 index, rising 4%, falling 4.35 points to 22,643, as trading between greeting card company Moonpig and IT provider Kainos weakened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/business/ftse-100-live-16-december-bank-of-england-interest-rates-decision-uk-inflation-impact-us-federal-reserve-meeting-boohoo-warns-on-trading-b972288.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos