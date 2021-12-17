American Coronavirus: A Covid-19 “Viral Blizzard” About to Hit the United States, Expert Says





Already, hospitalizations are increasing as the holiday season is in full swing. Long queues for Covid-19 tests formed Thursday in metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston and Miami. The Delta variant remains a problem. And Omicron, with its high transmissibility, could soon strike millions more, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“We’re really on the verge of a viral blizzard,” Osterholm told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday. “Over the next three to eight weeks, we’re going to see millions of Americans get infected with this virus, and it will overlap with Delta, and we don’t know exactly how it will work outside of it yet.”

Omicron will put a strain on the healthcare system as more workers are likely to fall ill, Osterholm said, although most cases of Omicron appear to be mild.

“What you have here right now is a perfect potential storm,” Osterholm said. “I was very concerned that we could easily see a quarter or a third of our health workers quickly become cases themselves.”

Other troubling signs include:

Colleges and universities are returning to online learning. Sports leagues are postponing games due to players testing positive. Broadway shows cancel performances. Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser to President Joe Biden, said that while tools like vaccines are now only in the surge of last winter, “a very rough January” awaits us because of Omicron.

“For healthcare workers, hospitals, for people who are sick, even sick of things other than Covid, this poses a real danger and a real threat,” Slavitt told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday.

Getting the vaccine or booster remains key as millions of Americans prepare for the holidays.

Recent laboratory studies of blood drawn from people vaccinated and exposed to Omicron have shown that the variant may escape some protection afforded by two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, but a booster dose restores much of it. this immunity, researchers reported Wednesday. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine showed similar results. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations for Covid-19 vaccines to clarify that injections by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. The daily vaccination rate is up about 22% from a month ago, according to CDC data, with more than half being booster doses. At the current rate, it will take more than two months for at least half of adults to get a Covid-19 booster, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

Biden said Thursday that vaccinations and reminders are essential to keep businesses and holiday gatherings safe.

“For the unvaccinated, we envision a winter of serious illness and death,” he said. “But there is good news if you are vaccinated and have your booster, you are protected against serious illness and death.”

Vaccines remain the best way to fight Covid-19, officials say

Even with the potential spread of the Omicron variant, Obama’s former White House health policy adviser Dr Zeke Emanuel said the United States has tools to fight Covid-19, unlike when it appears.

“As of March 2020, we didn’t understand much about the coronavirus. Second, we have vaccines now. We have the ability to change these vaccines. We are getting oral treatments. We have much better tests and better availability of tests. . None is perfect, but it’s much better than March 2020, “Emanuel told CNN’s Michael Smerconish Thursday.

Continued research on additional drugs to fight the coronavirus is ongoing. Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk unvaccinated adults by 30%, according to a statement released after the publication of its clinical trial data in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Among people who received the treatment, the risk of hospitalization and death was 6.8%, compared with 9.7% among people who received a placebo, according to the study. There was one death in the treatment group compared to nine deaths in the placebo group.

While successes are seen in some pre- and post-infection treatments, the rates of serious illness and death in those vaccinated continue to be much lower, even with data showing reduced efficacy of vaccines against some variants.

“In view of the increased risk associated with the Delta and Omicron variants, it is important to increase the use of primary and booster doses in all eligible populations,” said Heather Scobie, member of the working group on CDC Enhanced Surveillance Epidemiology. Covid-19 emergency response.

People can travel safely with precautions, says Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was certain Omicron would become the dominant variant fairly quickly.

“It has what we call a doubling time of about three days. And if you do the math on that, if you only have a percentage of the isolates being Omicron, pretty soon it will be the dominant variant,” did he declare. ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

Still, as long as people are vaccinated and use precautions such as wearing masks, Fauci said, the blockages seen last year may not be necessary and traveling for a Christmas with other vaccinated people can be done in. completely safe.

“If you are vaccinated, and especially if you are boosted, you will have to wear a mask on the plane anyway. It is a regulation. But be careful and careful. When you go to the airport, above all, it’s an indoor gathering setting, ”Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“I think if people follow the CDC’s recommendations on indoor masking, take the advice to get the shot and boost, everything should be fine for the holidays, and we should be enjoying it with our family. and our friends. “

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Maggie Fox, Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Naomi Thomas, Virginia Langmaid, Allie Malloy, John Bonifield and Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/17/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos