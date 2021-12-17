Voters punish British Prime Minister Johnson’s party in scandal with a by-election loss.





Helen Morgan of the LDP after winning the North Shropshire by-election delivers an acceptance speech at the Shrewsbury Sports Center on December 17, 2021.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control of a previously secure seat in Parliament on Friday as a result of a surprise election that was interpreted as a voter backlash against a UK leader caught in crisis and scandal.

Center-leaning LDP candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire seat by nearly 6,000 votes, overturning the Conservative majority’s 23,000 votes since 2019.

“Tonight the people of North Shropshire spoke on behalf of the British people,” Morgan said in his victory speech. “They said loudly and clearly, ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over'”.

“Our country is asking for leadership. Mr. Johnson, you are not a leader.”

Since the Conservatives created constituencies in their present form in 1983, they have won all previous elections for mostly rural areas in central England.

The big change comes when Johnson faces criticism on several fronts, including reports that his employees threw a party last Christmas when the country was closed.

National polls show that Conservatives are lagging behind their main rival, Labor, as protests over the appointment of a member of parliament, criticism of how Johnson financed lavish renovations of apartments and a surge in cases of COVID-19

The vote for North Shropshire, one of the 650 seats in the British Parliament, was rejected outside of the regular election cycle as the incumbent Conservative Party resigned after being found violating rules on paid lobbying.

The government tried to prevent resignation by changing rules designed to prevent corruption in Congress, but was forced to withdraw after it sparked a backlash over integrity and trust under Johnson’s leadership.

Voters often punish the ruling party through so-called by-elections, but the magnitude of the LDP’s victory will be taken as evidence of deep public dissatisfaction.

After winning the 2019 general election, Johnson still holds a broad seat based on a ‘brexit end’ promise, which united traditional right-wing Conservative voters with a majority of new supporters.

North Shropshire was a Brexit supporter and thoroughly conservative. Analysts say Friday’s big defeat could further undermine Johnson’s authority over lawmakers who are already publicly revolting against plans to introduce COVID-19 passports.

The next general election in the UK is scheduled for 2024.

