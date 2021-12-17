Can’t Get a Single Gift: Millions in the US Barely Make It During the Holidays | US News





For millions of Americans, the Covid-19 pandemic has left them and their families with little money or reason to celebrate the holidays this year.

My youngest is six on Christmas Day and I can’t even get her a single gift, said Amanda Starr of Lebanon, Ohio, a single mother of three who struggled to find work after resuming her job. her car when she missed payments due to the loss of her retail business. work early in the pandemic.

Starr was one of millions of jobless workers who lost their unemployment benefits when extended and pandemic federal unemployment benefits ended in September. She is currently spending the holidays worrying that her family is at risk of deportation soon and has had problems receiving federal child care tax credit payments.

As of November, 15.6 million workers in the United States were still affected by the economic downturn from the pandemic; 3.9 million American workers are inactive due to Covid-19, 6.9 million workers are still unemployed, 2 million workers are still experiencing cuts in wages or working hours due to Covid-19, and another 3 million workers are mistakenly classified as employed or out of the labor force, according to the Institute for Economic Policy.

Several industries still suffer from job shortages compared to before the pandemic, such as a 1.3 million job deficit in the recreation and hospitality sector and 951,000 jobs in state and local governments.

Laura Nash, 38, of Bellingham, Wash., Lost her engineering job on October 19 and has been waiting for more than seven weeks for unemployment benefits while looking for a new job.

Times are really tough and I have no vacation money, Nash said. I am lucky to be able to accompany my parents for the holidays, but no gifts.

She had to fend for herself with help from her parents, food aid through Snap and Medicaid, while continuing to try to increase her unemployment benefits until she found another engineering job.

Andrea, 49, of Orlando, Fla., Who requested that her last name be omitted, lost her restaurant management job in late 2020 after being injured in a car accident and being forced into a long medical leave to recover.

Shes has encountered several issues while trying to get unemployment benefits in Florida this year, from having to spend hours on hold to speak with a representative about his claim just to log out, to technical issues and being kicked off the website. Florida unemployment claim.

I have cried a lot since April, she said. I haven’t taken a single step to solve this problem. I had to leave my vehicle because I had no way to pay for the repairs it needed and haven’t had a place to feel at home since about June.

She has been homeless since June, often spending nights with friends or around Walmart parking lots as she said the few homeless shelters nearby were full and she was unable to secure housing or rent assistance.

I’m not looking forward to Christmas on the streets, but it’s my reality, she added.

According to the most recent U.S. Household Pulse Survey from September 29 to October 11, approximately 20 million Americans reported not having enough to eat in the past seven days and over 44 million Americans relied on Snap or other forms of food aid. in the past seven days. Food banks have reported that demand is still far above pre-pandemic levels.

Christmas is only provided by my parents and in-laws this year, as all I can provide is food for my children, two daughters, 13 and 16, said Alonzo Werner, a welder helper in Wisconsin. who applied for unemployment benefits three months ago due to a lack of welding work in his area, but is still waiting for his claim to be processed. My family went to food banks for food and tried to ask for food stamps.

Colleen Nicole of New Jersey was laid off from her nine-year IT job due to a downsizing in March. She has had two long interruptions to unemployment assistance since her dismissal, when she first applied and since September 2021, when her benefits were interrupted by mistake.

There is no celebration of the holidays. I do what I can to feel in the holiday mood, but it’s just stress and no one knows when I will be able to get the benefits I was told I would get from this moment, she said. I am grateful to have friends who host me as unemployment has caused me to lose my place and ruin my credit which has made it impossible for me to get new accommodation at this time. If the problem is not resolved by March, I will be homeless.

Robyn Melissa Hirshburg of Yardley, Pa., Was fired in December 2020 after pharmaceutical company Bristol Meyers Squibb terminated the contract she was working under and is still having problems getting her unemployment benefits approved.

I interview with big companies all the time, but I haven’t been able to lock anything down and the holidays have extended the interviews, said Hirshburg, who is diabetic and suffers from heart problems. There will be no gifts this year for the holidays. This year, it’s hard to celebrate a vacation when I’m so uncertain of my means to pay for my house, utilities, and food. I never thought I would be in this place.

While millions of Americans are still out of work, encountering issues of lagging unemployment, or trying to find suitable work, many more Americans still grapple with the loss of loved ones to Covid-19 and financial impacts associated with the sudden loss of a loved one.

More than 790,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 since March 2020, with some public health experts noting that the number of deaths could be up to 20% higher than the official number due to an undercoverage of deaths.

Olivia WIlliams, 21, of Panama City, Florida, lost her mother, Sharon Williams, in August when her mother contracted Covid-19 after a colleague at the barbershop where she worked tested positive. Williams shared an apartment with her mother and relied on her for her financial security.

Financially, I felt like I would never get over it, Williams said. We lived together, so the rent became my responsibility besides losing my mom and my best friend out of nowhere within two weeks.

Janie Garlick, 56, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lost her husband, David Garletts, 56, to Covid-19 in October.

A steelworker for nearly 20 years, he tested positive for Covid-19 on October 22 and was hospitalized soon after, where he fought for his life in intensive care before dying on November 24.

He died this Wednesday evening at 9:21 p.m. It was the day before Thanksgiving, which was her favorite holiday, Garlick said.

She is now in financial difficulty, having relied on her husband’s income and angry that he did not get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Our house is too expensive to keep, so now we have to find another house. We, now I, have custody of our granddaughters and they are afraid of being homeless, she added. Covid has stolen our loved one, our safety and the pain we feel is unbearable.

