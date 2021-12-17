UK Weather: Weather Bureau expects heavy snowfall for Christmas as temperatures plummet.





Brits should wrap up this Christmas as they expect heavy snowfall in England on New Year’s Eve.

This weekend, the highest temperature recorded 13 degrees below zero, maintaining mild weather.

But starting next week, maps on WXCharts will turn blue as sub-zero temperatures swept over the Arctic, Mirror reports.

Go here for the latest live traffic and travel news and Northeast updates.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 5 degrees Celsius before the Christmas weekend in West and Wales.

Weather maps show that on 29 and 30 December, up to 15 cm of snow could fall in central Scotland and Wales as well as layers in north-west England.

On Friday, a yellow weather warning for fog was issued and the weather service urged drivers to pay attention.

Weather forecaster Clare Nasir said: “A fog warning has been issued for the eastern counties of England from Thursday night to Friday.”

Elsewhere, there will be some fog, fog and frost to the northeast, where the lowest temperatures will be seen.

“And a sharp breeze is blowing in the direction of more clouds, higher temperatures and a shower or two here across Scotland’s west end.

Dry weather will continue throughout the rest of the night, but overcast areas with low clouds and fog, with high clouds and poor visibility. So on a Friday morning, the start of the day is dark and chilly with frost.

There are no major changes until Friday, high pressure is strong and the weather is not moving very quickly, and it is clear that the fog is expected to continue in the eastern part into the afternoon.

As she looked towards the end of the year, she added: As we move towards the middle of the period, unstable and windy weather is increasingly likely to affect the UK, with rain and snow in some areas.

Below is the 5-day weather forecast for the Northeast.

today

There may also be dry, slightly blunt clouds with sunny spells. Some thick morning fog will fade away in some areas and it will still be chilly. Fog patches form again in the evenings, during which the clear period lasts. Maximum temperature 7C.

Tonight

Foggy nights with an increased chance of fog formation. It can be light and dense with varying winds. Frost returns with a frozen mist. It remains clearer over the hill. Minimum temperature -3 C.

Saturday

After a cold start with a bit of frost, a generally hazy, misty mist slowly thins and crumbles over Saturday. Some sunny spells especially in the highlands. Maximum temperature 8C.

Sunday-Tuesday outlook

Sundays are more likely to result in cloudy photos as most of the fog clears. It remains dry. Mondays and Tuesdays get brighter and cooler as the sun shines through. chance of coastal showers.

For the latest local news from your area directly to your inbox daily, go here to sign up for our free newsletter.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/uk-news/met-office-uk-weather-snow-22490444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos