Scientists ask Biden to cut US nuclear arsenal

The review will take into account the current security environment and assess U.S. strategy, posture and policy, the White House National Security Council said in a statement. The United States will continue to maintain safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrence while ensuring that our extended deterrence commitments to its allies and partners remain strong and credible.

A number of House and Senate members on national security-related committees fear that at a time when China is expanding its arsenal and Russia is threatening former Soviet states that have joined NATO, a pledge not using it first could give the appearance of weakness.

Non-use first is foreign welfare policy, Richard Haass, chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations said Thursday. Our enemies would not take this commitment seriously. And that would undermine the confidence of our friends.

Scientists and engineers have also argued for a pledge by Mr Biden to reduce the arsenal to less than 1,000 deployed missile and bomber warheads, although they did not specify when. These cuts will increase U.S. national security, they argued, as they will slow down the spiraling nuclear arms race with Russia and China, and help fulfill the Treaty of the Americas obligation to take positive action. disarmament.

But politically, it’s almost unimaginable that Mr Biden would reduce the arsenal to this level without an agreement from Russia to do the same. Upon coming to power, Mr. Biden renewed, for five years, the New Start Agreement, which limits the arsenal to 1,550 long-range strategic weapons; currently, the arsenal of the United States appears to be below this limit.

But in recent months, the revelation that China is building what appear to be new missile silos and testing potential delivery vehicles for hypersonic weapons that bypass traditional missile defenses, has led some Pentagon officials to ask for new funding for advanced weapons and new classes. weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads, including hypersonic vehicles.

China has repeatedly stated in recent months that it has no plans to enter arms control talks with the United States, noting that its arsenal is five times smaller than Washington’s.

The letter also urges Biden to cancel the silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile replacement program that dot the American West. Under current plans, the United States will replace these aging missiles from 2029, at a cost of at least $ 100 billion; the letter asks Mr Biden to simply extend the life of the current arsenal and ultimately consider phasing out silo-based missiles. Supporters of this position argue that they are the most vulnerable to attack and are the weapons most likely to be launched first, perhaps in response to a false alarm.

