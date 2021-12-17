UK Covid: London bars and restaurants have closed as Omicron swept the country.





Instead, restaurants and other venues are deciding they have no choice but to close early for Christmas due to a flood of canceled reservations and concerns about the health of their employees.

Ferrhat Dirik, co-owner of Mangal 2 restaurant in East London, said the decision was made to close a week earlier than planned due to reservation losses and “general uncertainty”.

“It’s affecting employee morale and impacting their expectations of a reasonable income to justify it,” Dirick told CNN Business.

Closures are a new threat to the economy and a headache to governments, and it’s been almost two years since the pandemic started. They indicate that if the number of cases is high enough, people are still willing to go out despite widespread epidemic fatigue. While the government does not restrict social activity, Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has advised people not to mix with others unless absolutely necessary.

But unlike the previous wave of Covid-19, declining state support for businesses put the hospitality industry in trouble for a critical period. Lobby group UKHospitality estimates that members earn a quarter of their annual revenue during Christmas.

UKHospitality head Kate Nicholls said in a statement: “During this December period, there has been a lot of rest for businesses facing the burden of debt and overall rising costs due to the pandemic.” “Many people simply will not survive unless operators are able to trade profitably next month.”

‘Secret lockdown’

British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak suspended a visit to the United States on Thursday due to worsening conditions in the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, he said, “I understand the concerns of the business today, given all that is going on. So I reached out to hospitality industry leaders today and our team was hosting a roundtable and talking to them. .” he said. However, Sunak provided no hint of support for the hospitality industry other than existing measures such as reduced sales rates and local business taxes.

“I think it’s important to recognize that, as the Prime Minister said earlier today, the situation is very different from what we’ve been through and experienced before. The government doesn’t tell people to cancel things. It’s not about closing businesses.” Added.

Timing is making things worse for everyone. Those who planned dinner or drinks are now being rescued because they don’t want to risk spending Christmas in sickness or isolation and not with their families.

Booking data from OpenTable shows UK bookings are down 24% on Tuesday and 22% on Wednesday compared to 2019. Globally, bookings fell 18% and 15% respectively.

Hospitality employees are similarly concerned about rising levels of infection among their co-workers.

“The main reason was the team. We didn’t want anyone else to get sick,” said Bash Redford, co-owner of Forza Wine in South London.

He said on Sunday evening two of his team of 31 had contracted the coronavirus. Eight people had been infected by Wednesday morning, and Redford decided it needed to limit the risk to the rest of the staff. Forza Wine has announced that it will be closed Wednesday through Christmas.

It’s not just restaurants that are at risk. The Society of London Theaters warned of a “challenging situation” across the country in a statement Thursday.

The industry group said: “Ticket sales remain strong during the Christmas period, but concert cancellations due to illness from actors and crew due to coronavirus-related audience refunds and exchange requests are increasingly gloomy prospects for the venue over the coming weeks,” the industry group said. said

The UK reported an all-time high of 88,376 coronavirus cases on Thursday, with public health officials warning that Delta-variant cases “remain relatively stable” while Omicron “is growing very rapidly”. In London, it is already the dominant variant.

So far, instead of avoiding more severe restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been encouraging people to work from home whenever possible, making masks mandatory, and demanding proof that they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 to enter clubs and large sporting events.

After a shocking defeat in the midterm elections, Prime Minister Johnson said on Thursday that the UK government is urging people to “be careful” and “think about their activities ahead of Christmas” rather than “lock things”. This approach has been criticized by the hospitality industry as imposing a “covert closure” this time without financial backing.

Mangal 2’s Dirik said, “It’s another big blow to the industry by sending a mixed signal to people not to eat out.

Another economic blow

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said this “spontaneous collapse of entertainment and services” ahead of Christmas could have a significant impact on an already stagnant economic recovery as inflation soars. said. The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew only 0.1% in October and production is still 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels.

“There is no government support this time, so there is an impact,” Donovan said.

One big question in the near future is whether restaurants that decide to close earlier than planned will still pay their staff. Otherwise, workers will “suddenly lose their income,” Donovan said.

Mangal 2 is still “exploring options” because it weighs “what is morally right and financially viable”. Redford said Forza Wine’s employees will be paid this month and have enough cash to get paid in January and February. But after that, the outlook becomes bleak.

Ultimately, the scale of the economic blow will largely depend on how long people focus their spending at home instead of on activities like eating out, Donovan said. It will depend on the actions taken by the government and the course of the virus.

The good news, he said, is that businesses have gone through this before and have processes to sell packaged food and deliver meal kits. Restaurants and pubs will have lower setup costs if this route has to be taken again.

But for now, the mood is grim for another holiday season, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and has been ruined by the pandemic.

“People are really scared, really, really scared,” said Redford, who was planning to open two new locations in 2022.

Wal Azeez contributed to the report.

