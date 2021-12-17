US regulators say abortion pill no longer needs to be picked up in person





WASHINGTON (AP) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently eased a key restriction on abortion pills, removing a long-standing requirement that the drug be collected in person.

Millions of American women will now be able to obtain a prescription through an online consultation and receive the pills by mail. FDA officials said a scientific review supported expanding access, including no longer limiting distribution to a small number of specialty clinics and doctor’s offices.

But prescribers will still need to undergo certification and training. Additionally, the agency said community pharmacies will need to be certified.

The move is the latest change in the polarized legal battle over medical abortion, which has only intensified amid the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is sure to spark legal challenges and more restrictions in Republican-ruled states.

Earlier this year, the FDA stopped enforcing the in-person requirement due to the pandemic. Under Thursday’s ruling, the agency permanently abandoned the rule, which has long been opposed by medical companies including the American Medical Association, which say the restriction offers no clear benefit to patients.

The FDA’s latest scientific review stems from a 2017 lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which claimed the agency’s restrictions were blocking or delaying medical care, especially for people in rural and low-income communities. income.

The ACLU hailed removing the more stringent requirements, but regulators should have gone further and allowed any physician prescribing and wider distribution. Opponents of abortion have said the FDA’s decision will lead to more side effects and drug-related complications for women.

Doctors prescribing the drug, mifepristone, will need to certify that they can provide emergency care to deal with potential side effects, including excessive bleeding, FDA officials said Thursday.

The change still means that many more doctors will be able to write prescriptions and American women will be able to fill their orders at many more drugstores, including through online and mail order services.

The effect will vary depending on the condition. More than a dozen Republican-led states have adopted measures that limit access to the pills, including banning delivery by mail.

The increased use of mail-order abortion pills could pose a dilemma for the anti-abortion movement, given that its leaders generally say they are not in favor of criminalizing the actions of women seeking abortions and because the deliveries of mail can be an elusive target for prosecutors.

The latest policy change comes as supporters on both sides of the abortion debate wait to see whether the conservative Supreme Court will weaken or even overturn the Roe v. Wade who guarantees the right to abortion throughout the country.

Roe’s disappearance would likely prompt at least 20 Republican-ruled states to impose sweeping bans while perhaps 15 Democratic-ruled states would reaffirm their support for access to abortion.

More complicated would be politically divided states, where fights over abortion laws could be fierce.

Medical abortion has been available in the United States since 2000, when the FDA first approved mifepristone to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks. Taken with a hormone blocker called misoprostol, it is called the abortion pill.

About 40% of all abortions in the United States are now performed with drugs rather than surgery and this option has become more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of approval, the FDA placed limits on how the drug could be distributed, including excluding it from regular pharmacies and requiring that all physicians providing the drug undergo special certification. Women were also required to sign a form indicating that they understood the risks of the drug. The FDA said Thursday there have been 26 drug-related deaths since 2000, although not all of them can be directly attributed to the drug due to underlying health issues and other factors.

Common side effects of medications include cramping, bleeding, nausea, headache, and diarrhea. In some cases, excessive bleeding must be stopped with surgery.

Towards the start of the epidemic, the FDA waived in-person requirements for virtually all drugs, but left them in place for mifepristone.

This sparked a lawsuit from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which successfully overturned the restriction in federal court. The Trump administration then appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which reinstated the requirement in January.

The point became moot at least temporarily in April when the FDA said it would not enforce distribution limits during the current public health emergency.

“The FDA’s decision will be a huge relief for countless abortion and miscarriage patients,” said Georgeanne Usova, an attorney at the ACLU. “However, it is disappointing that the FDA has not repealed all of its medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone and these remaining hurdles should be lifted as well.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Advocacy and Education Fund, said the decision “will lead to more lives lost due to abortion and increase the number of mothers who suffer physical and psychological damage due to chemical abortions “.

Associated Press writer David Crary contributed to this story from New York.

