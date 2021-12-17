UK signs trade deal with Australia, but economy will grow by only 0.08% by 2035





The UK has signed a trade deal with Australia with a new partner for the first time since Brexit, but will only add 0.08% to the economy by 2035.

The deal will eliminate tariffs on UK exports, allow young backpackers to visit longer, and give more confidence to scientists, lawyers and other professionals seeking visas, ministers say.

But signing Boris Johnson six months after announcing the outline deal is sure to spark criticism that British farmers are being desperately sacrificed to agree to it.

Tariffs on imported beef and lamb will be removed immediately, and sales caps are expected to reach several times the amount of Australian meat currently sold in the country.

There is also outrage over Britain’s secret withdrawal of promises to Australia to meet the 1.5 degree global warming target, which was central to the Cop26 climate negotiations held in Glasgow last month.

The Independent now understands that the final agreement to be announced will not include specific references to 1.5C rises.

John Gummer of the Conservative Party, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Board, condemned the deal undermining the climate target. Officials acknowledge the pressure on shipping emissions.

There is also fear that beef from deforested farms of endangered species will be sent to England. However, hormone-injected beef is illegal.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the signing is a landmark moment and a testament to what the UK can achieve as an agile and independent trading nation.

She said the deal is aligned with the UK’s strengths and offers businesses, families and consumers across the UK so we can raise the bar.

But the National Farmers Union said the government had succumbed to Australia’s demands.

Australians have achieved everything they asked for and British farmers are wondering what is secured for them, said its owner, Minette Batters.

Greenpeace has warned of the dangers of starting a race to the bottom for action on our environmental standards and climate.

What people will want to know is whether this trade deal could stop beef from farms from reaching supermarket shelves, which is involved in destroying the habitat of koalas and other endangered species.

The government says it expects the agreement to be:

* Increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2.3 billion per year, or 0.08% per year by 2035. It’s a tiny fraction of the 4% decline from the EU single market and customs union exit.

* Up to the same date, trade increased by 10.4 billion, up 53%, of which 6.2 billion would be UK exports to Australia.

* Increase sales of cars, scotch whiskey and British fashion, for example by eliminating tariffs.

Officials are dismissing fears that Australian meat will flood British markets and threaten domestic farmers on the grounds that the target market will continue in Asia.

But TUC Secretary General Frances OGradysaid: This deal poses a threat to working people, but it contributes little to our economy.

However, the British government has once again agreed to a trade agreement that lacks basic labor rights or effective means to protect migrant workers from exploitation.

And there are other serious issues that can threaten workers’ rights and conditions, such as failing to protect our public services and lack of safeguards on how worker data or NHS data is used.

LDP rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron said the deal failed to protect our farmers in the long run.

He added: The Conservatives promise conversion, but that means only delaying the inevitable damage to our agricultural communities by imported food produced to lower animal welfare and environmental protection standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-australia-climate-b1977518.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos