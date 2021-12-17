US ends talks on compensation for families separated under Trump





The U.S. government has ended negotiations over monetary compensation for migrant families who were separated near the southern border under the Trump administration, the Justice Department and lawyers representing the families said on Thursday.

Lawyers for the families said Justice Department attorneys informed them the government would no longer work with them to settle lawsuits on behalf of parents and children seeking damages for the border separations.

Thursday’s move by the Biden administration, which strongly denounced the Trump-era separations, comes after Republican lawmakers expressed outrage over reports that some families may have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in as part of a possible settlement.

“It would be an understatement to say that we are disappointed that the Biden administration has allowed politics to hinder aid to small children who are deliberately abused by our government,” Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, told CBS. which represents separated families. News.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which heads a task force to reunite some migrant families who remain separated, asked the Justice Department about the failed talks.

“Although the parties have not been able to reach a comprehensive settlement agreement yet, we remain committed to engaging the plaintiffs and bringing justice to the victims of this heinous policy,” the ministry said. Justice in a press release.

Nonprofit lawyers argued that the families were eligible for damages because of the psychological trauma caused by the separations. A recent qualitative study by a group of clinicians found that separated families showed signs of severe psychological distress.

“Families should be consulted regarding the most appropriate means of redress, including, but not limited to, a formal apology from the US government, a path to permanent legal residence, damages and lawsuits against those responsible. who implemented this policy, “wrote the clinicians in their report.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration discussed offering migrant families who had been separated $ 450,000 in compensation per person as part of negotiations to establish a framework to settle more than a dozen cases, said to CBS News someone familiar with the talks.

The amount of $ 450,000, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in October, was one of many numbers considered in the talks and was never fully approved, the person said.

Guatemala’s David Xol-Cholom kisses his son Byron at Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated for about a year and a half during the Trump administration’s large-scale separation of immigrant families, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Ringo HW Chiu / AP

Lawyers representing families seeking damages have said they will now return to court to try to obtain redress for their clients.

“We are extremely disappointed that negotiations are over and that the administration is relinquishing its campaign promise to provide families with some justice,” Trina Realmuto, lawyer for the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, told CBS News. “We will move forward with our litigation.”

After the potential offsets were made public, Republicans urged the Biden administration to refrain from making the payments, arguing they would encourage illegal immigration. Lawmakers have even introduced bills to thwart potential regulations.

“It is completely unacceptable to contemplate payments of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to people who have broken our laws,” Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said in a November statement.

Criticism from Republicans appears to affect the administration’s plans. At a press conference in early November, President Biden called reports of potential payments “garbage.”

“$ 450,000 per person? Is that what you’re saying? Mr. Biden said. “It’s not going to happen.”

The White House then released a clarification, saying the president was “perfectly comfortable with the Justice Department moving in with individuals and families” if he saved taxpayer dollars and put “the dire story of the previous administration’s use of zero tolerance and family separation behind us. “

The Trump administration separated more than 5,000 migrant children from their parents until a court ruling and public outcry forced authorities to abandon mass separations in the summer of 2018. Hundreds of families subsequently moved on. been reunited under a court order. But many parents were deported without their children.

Shortly after taking office, Mr Biden set up a task force to reunite families who remained separated. So far, the task force has facilitated U.S.-based reunification of 86 families and has identified more than 300 children eligible for reunification with their parents, according to DHS figures.

“The task force will continue its day-to-day operations and remain focused on reunifications,” DHS said in a statement Thursday.

More Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter for CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-family-separations-compensation-us-ends-talks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos