5 dead, 21 tornadoes confirmed after record winds hit central US





At least five people have died after a storm swept through the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, causing record winds and more than a dozen tornadoes in four states.

Most of the five deaths were accidents. In Iowa, a tractor-trailer driver was killed after the large vehicle was struck by a strong gust of wind, state patrol said.

In Kansas, three people have died in car crashes related to the storm, and in Minnesota, an Olmsted County man was killed on Wednesday when a 40-foot tree fell on him, officials said.

At least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said after sending storm survey teams to affected areas.

In Iowa, at least 13 tornadoes have touched down and storm investigations were underway Thursday, the weather service said. An EF2 with winds of around 120 mph struck near Atlantic, Iowa.

Jim Pellett told NBC affiliate The Des Moines WHO his wife had convinced him to go to their farm basement.

Wed didn’t go any further and hit it, Pellett told the station. It sounded like a big slap… then we heard broken glass and trees slamming.

Two EF2 tornadoes in Clark County, Wisconsin destroyed one home and ripped off the roof of another, the La Crosse Weather Service said.

Five tornadoes hit Nebraska south of Omaha, one of which severely damaged a horse farm, and tornado damage was also seen in Hartland, Minnesota.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Wednesday’s winds broke records, with the highest number of gusts of 75 mph or more since at least 2004. There have been 55 such gusts, he said. Wednesday evening.

A video released by the Nebraska State Patrol showed a large platform overturned in front of a soldier on Interstate 80 near Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. The driver was not injured.

The weather was “very unusual for December,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Omaha / Valley office. “At least 50 years ago, there was no event like this in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa in December.”

Forecasters had warned of an extremely powerful storm system that would bring the threat of severe thunderstorms and destructive winds across the Great Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday evening.

Roads in western Kansas, including part of Interstate 70, have been closed due to dust and accidents, the state Department of Transportation said.

Semi-trailers in the state blew and there were dropping conditions and near zero visibility near Wakeeney, Kansas, and authorities urged people to stay off freeways. Kansas State University Salinas said its campus suffered weather damage and was closed.

If you don’t have to travel, don’t. Stay home, Kansas DOT urged in a tweet.

The Kansas wildfires sparked and fueled by high winds have led to evacuation orders for towns in Osborne, Russell and Rooks counties, NBC affiliate KSN of Wichita reported.

Residents were then allowed to return, Russell County Administrator John Fletcher told the station. A wildfire also prompted Sheridan County officials to evacuate a few homes near Quinter, according to the Associated Press.

Weather conditions on Wednesday also forced air traffic controllers at Kansas City International Airport to evacuate the tower cabin for just under an hour, the airport said.

High winds also knocked over power lines and overturned a truck in Colorado, and caused several highways to be closed, state and local officials said.

Parts of Jefferson County, Colorado experienced wind gusts of up to 95 mph on Wednesday, the Boulder National Weather Service said.

More than 500 flights at Denver International Airport have been delayed and nearly 150 have been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In Colorado Springs, firefighters responded to hundreds of calls even as the roof of its headquarters was blown, the fire department said.

The high winds that hit the central United States come days after deadly storms and tornadoes that hit Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri.

The National Weather Service said on Wednesday that one of those tornadoes, which devastated the town of Mayfield, Ky. And others, was an EF4 with winds of 190 mph.

President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday and pledged federal aid.

The death toll in the five states has reached 90, including 76 in Kentucky.

The body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in a wooded area in Bowling Green on Thursday, days after her parents, three siblings and a grandmother also died in the tornado, the tornado reported. Associated Press.

Speaking at an earlier press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of people missing fell to just over a dozen after surpassing 100 earlier this week.

Beshear also praised the president’s pledge of federal aid.

“The federal government did absolutely everything that we asked them to do, and we asked some things that were difficult for them to say yes on,” Beshear said.

He praised FEMA’s swift response, saying 700 agents were already on the ground in Kentucky, which he described as “one of the most important and robust responses we’ve seen.”

“And I can’t believe it, but they’ve already made FEMA payments, we’ve got at least $ 550,000 that came out the door on day six,” the governor said.

